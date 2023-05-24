The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Drive down any thoroughfare in Arizona, past the storefronts and the bustling shopping centers, and you will see countless businesses that share one critical thing in common. It’s not the local workers they employ, the entrepreneurs who run them or the trusted brand names on the sign, though those are true too. What unites these establishments is the business model they utilize — franchising.

I have dedicated my career as a small business owner and public relations professional to helping franchise businesses grow and thrive. To my core, I believe franchising is a miracle of our free enterprise system, one that allows people to experience the joy and challenge of owning their own small business but with the assistance of an established brand. These entrepreneurs are “on their own but never alone.”

That’s why I’m so frustrated that, today, it is in vogue among many politicians to smear and undercut franchise businesses, so much so that one of the ring leaders of this movement — Julie Su — has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be Secretary of Labor.

Ms. Su served previously as Secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, where she supported a variety of job killing policies, including several that would pose an existential threat to franchise businesses. These policies were extreme enough that even California rejected most of them. Now Ms. Su is being handed a golden opportunity to push these policies nationally, which would bring them right here to Arizona.

That would be an economic disaster. Arizona is thriving in no small part because we are a franchise-friendly state. In fact, we were recently named the top state for franchise business growth in the country by the International Franchise Association. We have more than 17,000 franchise establishments that employ 190,000 Arizonans. These aren’t just McDonald’s and Subways. Franchise businesses range from gyms to auto body shops to hotels.

We also have many franchisors — or parent brands — headquartered in our state, including Re-Bath, a bathroom remodeling company with 200 employees in Arizona; Angry Crab Shack, a seafood restaurant with 16 locations in Arizona employing approximately 800 people; and the Joint Chiropractic, with more than 800 locations nationwide. Each of these Arizona-based companies (and others) have locations around the country that send a portion of revenues back to Arizona to the benefit of our economy.

Why do politicians like Julie Su have it out for the franchise system? The answer, as far as I can tell, is that they refuse to believe franchises are real small businesses. They see them as an extension of “big business” and, thus, a bogeyman that takes advantage of workers and communities. Anyone who believes that simply doesn’t understand how franchising works.

Have you ever walked into a franchised restaurant and seen a picture of the local Little League team framed on the wall? This is because franchisees are your neighbors. They make decisions to support the PTA, the baseball team, or the high school drama club because they are independent business owners making independent, community-centered decisions.

Some in our federal government have had the audacity to suggest that owning a franchise is like “renting a job.” And they wonder why Washington is seen as out of touch. Not only is this condescending, but it’s patently false. These business owners aren’t employees. They are entrepreneurs who have employees. And they treat those employees well because they know them and work with them up close.

Not only are franchise businesses similar to other small businesses, but they actually have some notable advantages. They pay higher wages, have a greater percentage of minority owners, and offer health insurance to more of their employees than their non-franchise counterparts. They also offer better training and more opportunities for career advancement. Many of us have heard stories of the employees of McDonald’s who go on to own their own McDonald’s or even serve as executives of the whole company.

None of these benefits inherent to franchising has stopped Julie Su and her California allies from attacking the business model. Her laws would turn franchisees into employees of the parent brand, kill their autonomy, and end their ability to tailor benefits and schedules to better address their workers’ needs. The laws will hurt the very people they are intended to help.

When I drive down the streets in Arizona, I try to take note that every franchise I pass represents someone’s unique American dream. They are owned and operated by our neighbors and friends. They are integral to our communities. But if Julie Su has her say, all of that will change. We can all hope Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly stand up yet again for Arizona small businesses and reject her nomination.