ARIZONA OPINION

Arizona Opinion: Real Christianity means welcoming strangers

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Have you ever had a friend surprise you by revealing that the true motivation of their heart was much different than what you had been led to believe, causing you to mistrust them? That experience is similar to what I recently went through with the conservative Christian or “Religious Right” movement.

After years of pastoring in a conservative denomination and volunteering in conservative politics and issue advocacy, it became clear to me that many of the leaders and followers of this movement were far more motivated by fear, hate, and power than by the gospel messages of love and peace.

The contrast between these Christian nationalists’ words and actions and the teachings of Jesus became impossible to ignore, causing me to reassess my involvement. This divergence is clear to me when I compare the treatment of migrants by Christian nationalists such as Kari Lake and Ron DeSantis with how other Christians have welcomed and sheltered migrants.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Lake frequently cites her Christian faith as motivation for her entry into politics. In a recent campaign event — at a church, no less — Lake discussed her position on the immigration crisis at our state’s border with Mexico, slanderously stating: “They are bringing drugs, they are bringing crime. And they are rapists and that’s who’s coming across our border.” She also announced that, upon taking office as governor, she will “declare an invasion,” and use whatever law enforcement or military resources are necessary to stop the influx of these undocumented migrants.

I compare this response to the teachings of Jesus Christ, who states in the 25th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew that he considers any actions toward “strangers,” whether welcoming or refusing to welcome, as being toward Christ himself. Welcoming the foreigner is commanded throughout the entire Bible, from Exodus to the New Testament. Apparently, Lake missed that part in her study of scripture.

In contrast to the rejection and demonization of migrants by Ms. Lake, consider the response of church members in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, to the arrival of migrants on a flight sent there by Florida Gov. DeSantis. As reported in the Sojourners online journal, the 50 Venezuelan migrants were simply dropped on the island’s small airport without guidance or resources, and were “hungry, lost, (and) frightened” according to local pastor Rev. Charlotte Wright. Wright’s church, Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard, was one of three churches that quickly arranged to take in any migrants who showed up. The migrants were eventually housed at nearby St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

“It’s the gospel,” Rev Wright said. “Our role as faith communities is to take care of those people.”

Now that is authentic Christianity. And it is the opposite of what Christian nationalists, like Lake and DeSantis, advocate and practice. Which is why I, along with many others, denounce “Christian nationalism” — with its fear of the foreigner and lack of concern for the migrants flocking to our southern border — as not truly Christian at all.

If you consider yourself Christian, or someone who seeks to know how the teachings of the great Jesus of Nazareth might inform our response to the issues of our time, I would encourage you to read chapters 5 through 7 of the gospel of Matthew. I’m sure you will see, as I have, that for all the “God talk” that Christian nationalists throw around, their attitudes and actions are starkly antithetical to the gospel of love and inclusion for all advocated by the Jesus they claim to believe in.

I came to a point in my personal journey where I had to face the contradiction between nationalist conservatism and real Christian faith and practice, and adjust my politics accordingly. I hope many others will do the same.

Nelson

Rev. Gary Nelson is a former conservative Pastor and Republican activist who broke away from the Religious Right when the contrast between its values of exclusion, nationalism, and power and those of the Gospel of Jesus Christ became apparent to him in recent years. He volunteers as a spokesperson with Faithful America, the largest online community of Christians putting faith into action for social justice. He lives in Payson.

