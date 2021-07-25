Arizona Opinion: Sen. Sinema's past supporting 'wild swings' in policy, like marriage equality

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The voice of voters matters deeply to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. I know this because I worked with her to defeat an anti-LGBTQ statewide ballot measure in Arizona 15 years ago. That’s why I urge her now to open the door, not slam it, on voting rights and to support modifying the Senate filibuster to protect the rights of voters in Arizona and throughout our nation from an ongoing assault fueled by falsehoods.
This is the moment for Sen. Sinema to choose voting rights and democracy over voter suppression and disinformation. On July 1, a Supreme Court majority sided with the latter and approved further barriers to voters in Arizona despite nearly nonexistent evidence of fraud and zero convictions for the wrongdoing cited as the official justification for those policies. I call on Sen. Sinema to put the right of Arizonans and all Americans to cast ballots undeterred by interference over the degradation of our democracy. This she can do by making an exception to the filibuster to enact federal safeguards for voting rights.
To her credit, Sinema is a co-sponsor of the For The People Act, the federal bill that would preserve Americans’ right to vote from a series of voter-suppression tactics that Republican state lawmakers are rushing to approve. Two such tactics, authorized in an Arizona law that had been blocked by lower courts for their discriminatory impacts, gained an official OK from the Supreme Court.
The ruling, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, gave Arizona officials the power to throw out ballots by duly registered voters who vote in a precinct different from the one to which they were assigned or whose ballot was carried to a post office or municipal dropbox by someone else.
As other justices pointed out during oral arguments in the case, the Arizona policies are propelled not by evidence of fraud, but instead by a barrage of bogus allegations and statements of fear that do not substitute for fact. Yet the ruling, which sadly validates that delusion, deals a further blow to the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965. In effect, it invites other states where Republican officials predominate to replicate such barriers.
Despite Sinema’s support for the federal bill that would stop the assault on voting rights, its path remains blocked by lockstep Republican opposition and the filibuster. That Senate tradition, which is not written in the Constitution, became a tool of Jim-Crow resistance to civil rights legislation by segregationists. In current form it requires a super-majority of 60 votes, not merely 51, to proceed to final consideration of most bills.
In June, before the Supreme Court approved the obstacles in Arizona, Sinema wrote that she supports the filibuster. It “compels moderation,” she wrote, and prevents “wild swings between opposing policy poles.” Its survival is “what is best for our democracy.”
In 2006, when Sen. Sinema was a first-term state representative, I was among those who assisted and applauded her leadership in stopping Proposition 107. That measure aimed to embed a prohibition against the freedom to marry for committed same-sex couples, even those together for decades, into the Arizona state constitution, even though a state law already barred such recognition for Arizonans.
To fight the measure, Sinema smartly argued it would take away domestic-partnership protections negotiated by some workers and retirees and enacted by Tucson and a few local jurisdictions. Her vote-no campaign won, by more than 50,000 votes statewide. It was the first-ever victory by a statewide coalition in the U.S. to defeat an anti-LGBTQ measure seeking to ban marriage equality.
But in 2008, opponents of LGBTQ equality returned with another ballot measure that focused more squarely on the subject of marriage. A majority of Arizona voters approved that measure, which, sadly, had the support of then-Sen. John McCain. Despite the best efforts of Sen. Sinema and many others, it passed by more than 270,000 votes.
This state prohibition, however, was ultimately swept aside by the U.S. Supreme Court in its June 2015 ruling that established the freedom to marry as a federal Constitutional right.
Central to Sen. Sinema’s defense of the filibuster is her contention it prevents “wild swings between opposing policy poles.” But the recent experience of Arizonans on marriage equality provides far more compelling evidence that the actual culprits in triggering such “wild swings” are the decisions of voters in the exercise of direct democracy through the referendum process and the decisions of courts that can alternately validate or invalidate public policies with profound impacts on the basic rights of ordinary people. The filibuster provided zero insulation from that fluctuation.
Time is now of the essence. Each day brings another partisan effort at the state level to restrict the right to vote, to unleash intimidation at polling places through untrained interlopers, and to interfere with Americans’ right to have our votes counted fairly in each and every state. Such efforts are likely to accelerate, not abate, in the wake of the ruling authored by Justice Alito to allow the barriers in Arizona that had been restrained by prior rulings against them.
The history of American democracy echoes with the voices of individuals who, at crucial moments when the rights of thousands and even millions of ordinary people were at stake, chose to act with courage to uphold, not undercut, those rights. I urge Sen. Sinema to do the right thing and vote to forgo the absolute insistence on the tradition of the Senate filibuster and its putative benefits to policy deliberation and give top priority to the concrete protection of voting rights on which the survival of democracy as we know it depends.
Hans Johnson is former board chair of the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center (BISC) Foundation and former board vice chair of the National LGBTQ Task Force. He has guided organizations on advocacy, governance and fighting disinformation for more than 20 years.