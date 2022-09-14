Arizona Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act will bring jobs, energy savings to benefit all Arizonans

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Thank the stars! The largest clean energy package in U.S. history finally passed. The Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, will boost local solar power here in Arizona significantly. Arizona is poised to reap the rewards; building and using more solar energy will benefit Arizona families, businesses, workers, utilities, the economy and the environment.

With our wealth of sunshine, everyone knows that Arizona is the perfect place for solar power. That’s why it’s been steadily growing in the state. We estimate that over 200,000 Arizona households have already installed solar panels, with more than 1,000 families joining their ranks each month. Last year, solar accounted for 9% of Arizona’s electricity generation, a figure that’s growing exponentially.

The new federal policy package will help to make the clean energy transition happen faster and more affordably for Arizonans.

The biggest solar component of the IRA making headlines is the restoration and 10-year extension of the federal solar energy tax credit. It’s a big deal because it means homeowners who install solar can write off 30% of the total cost, starting this year. That knocks off around $6,000 from an average rooftop solar installation in Arizona.

But there’s a lot more to the IRA than the tax credit. It’s chockablock full of provisions that will help Arizonans save money and boost our economy.

We expect to see more large-scale solar as well as newer “community solar” projects thanks to the new law. Community solar is currently under consideration by the Arizona Corporation Commission. If approved, thousands of Arizona households that cannot install rooftop solar — such as renters and low-income families — could lower their energy bills through a shared community solar project.

Local nonprofits and municipalities in Arizona will also benefit in a big way. Historically, nonprofit entities have not been able to receive the same solar incentives as individuals and companies. But that’s about to change.

The new law creates something called “Direct Pay,” which nonprofits can use to receive an incentive equivalent to the solar tax credit. Many nonprofit entities that have struggled to afford full-price solar installations can access this benefit starting next year.

We saw the need for this provision recently as my organization, Solar United Neighbors, worked with the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona to develop a new community initiative, the Nonprofit Solar Project. The Project provides free solar installations to nonprofits in the Tucson area through the generosity of local donors and funding partners in Southern Arizona. We received nearly 70 applications in just one month for grant-funded solar installations in the program. The new Direct Pay provision could allow many nonprofits to finally afford solar and use the electricity savings to benefit their communities.

In addition to households and nonprofits, rural Arizonans will also benefit from an expansion of the Rural Energy for America Program. Last year alone, $50 million from the program helped rural Arizona farms and businesses access clean and efficient energy upgrades.

Overall, the bill will no doubt spur economic growth in the clean energy sector and create millions of good-paying jobs. Following the passage of the bill, Tempe-based solar panel manufacturer First Solar announced plans to build a new U.S. solar panel factory and invest in existing domestic production facilities.

Importantly, the IRA also aims to make our energy system more equitable. The bill puts billions into programs that could put solar on affordable housing and in low-income communities. There is also support for Tribal clean energy investments through an expanded loan guarantee program.

The bill isn’t perfect, as few are, due to provisions that will allow more fossil fuel development. These provisions could further harm communities that have historically faced the brunt of fossil fuel extraction and pollution. We encourage officials at all levels of government to ensure our trajectory is toward a just and equitable clean energy future, instead.

At Solar United Neighbors, we are excited about what’s to come as the Inflation Reduction Act starts to reach real people. We help thousands of families go solar each year alongside their neighbors. It’s clear that the new law will make solar more accessible to everyone. That’s something we think all Arizonans can feel sunny about.