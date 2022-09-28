 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
ARIZONA OPINION

Arizona Opinion: Time for leadership on domestic energy production

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Times are changing and it’s clear that the U.S needs to take leadership on energy and natural resources production. In our current environment, leaders must ensure the reliability and affordability of electric energy for Americans, which is dependent on the availability of domestic supply.

At the Arizona Corporation Commission, we regulate the private, investor-owned utilities that manage our state’s electric grid and ensure that our economy is run by safe and reliable power at affordable rates. From this perspective, I understand that having access to more natural resources results in lower prices, which ultimately results in lower rates for ratepayers.

For years, regulators and stakeholders have been focused on our state’s transition to clean energy. However, in order to transition to clean energy affordably, we need to re-open domestic supply chains and allow private industry to start sustainably extracting natural resources again. This includes oil and gas to ensure cheaper gasoline at the pump, natural gas to ensure cheaper utility bills at home and at our power plants, and minerals and metals to ensure cheaper materials for batteries, electric vehicles, and semiconductors.

People are also reading…

Of course, the decision to increase domestic energy production highlights the need to construct additional pipelines and transmission lines and streamline the permitting processes across the U.S.

We’ve all read the media stories focused on the West’s increased concern for energy reliability, especially during the hot summer months. We’ve seen rolling blackouts in California as a result of poor planning and a call for reduced energy usage by families due to lack of adequate supply.

The answer to these potential energy shortages is an “all resource”, “all technology” approach that ensures reliability and affordability while supporting the transition to clean energy. As a Commissioner, I fully support the use of new energy technologies, such as solar, advanced nuclear, and hydrogen, but I also understand that existing resources, such as coal and natural gas, are necessary to maintain reliability. New energy technologies such as carbon capture may allow us to lengthen the life of our existing fossil fuel resources while dramatically reducing carbon emissions, thereby providing a win-win for local jobs and the broader environment. These technologies should be supported to help save good paying jobs and rural communities that will be impacted by the forced closure of coal plants.

Unfortunately, local activists and environmental groups are not supporting a realistic transition to clean energy. They oppose any options that aren’t “renewables,” even if there are alternative methods available that can reduce carbon emissions while providing reliable power simultaneously with the rapid growth of renewables.

Recently, I was appointed to the nuclear subcommittee for the National Association of Regulated Utility Commissioners. This position is important to explore new opportunities in our nuclear industry. Arizona currently operates the largest nuclear power plant in the nation, the Palo Verde Generating Station, and there are potential options for new, small modular reactors in Arizona, which can provide reliable and affordable power as we transition to clean energy.

All of these options will require new sources of domestic supply, from minerals and metals to oil and natural gas. Now is the time for our federal delegation to act.

We’ve seen recent support for the funding of a more realistic transition to clean energy, as evidenced by the Inflation Reduction Act; however, Americans, and Arizonans in particular, do not want to be manipulated in the name of progressive ideals and short-sighted policy. In Arizona, we value sound economic policy and reasonable regulations that give us the opportunity to work hard, put our land to productive use, and provide for our families while we take control of our nation’s energy future.

Let’s re-open our domestic supply chains and start being a leader in the sustainable production of energy and natural resources again.

Lea Marquez Peterson

Lea Marquez Peterson is the chairwoman of the Arizona Corporation Commission and lives in Tucson.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Voters face critical decision with Catalina Foothills school board

Local Opinion: Voters face critical decision with Catalina Foothills school board

OPINION: "We ask that our community once again become highly informed, choose wisely, and support continued excellence in our next governing board. We have done our due diligence and ask that you thoughtfully consider our endorsements," write former Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board Members Mary Lou Richerson and Sherri Silverberg.

Arizona Opinion: Abortion ban poses economic risk to Arizona families

Arizona Opinion: Abortion ban poses economic risk to Arizona families

OPINION: "It is our time and our turn to meet this moment. We join the larger reproductive justice movement and stand firmly with advocates in full support of creating an Arizona where women, girls, and birthing people of all identities thrive," writes Amalia Luxardo, CEO of the Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona.

Local Opinion: Singing doesn’t take anything away from grieving

Local Opinion: Singing doesn’t take anything away from grieving

OPINION: "But there is something else going on here besides a prime minister singing Queen while honoring a queen’s life. And it has a lot to do with what sort of behavior is acceptable for anyone, prime minister or not, while in mourning. Especially when grieving the loss of someone of a very advanced age," writes Oro Valley resident Mary Stanik. 

Local Opinion: Local teachers are front-line workers

OPINION: "I can’t place blame solely on TUSD; they serve too many students and have too little money to do it, but the idea that there will always be teachers willing to sacrifice their free time, their own money and even their health to continue to serve our community is simply not true," writes Tucson teacher Mikaela Jones. 

Local Opinion: Arizona GOP took us back to 1901

Local Opinion: Arizona GOP took us back to 1901

OPINION: "Now is not the time to rip these rights away, now is the time to expand upon them. We must do everything within our power to protect these essential freedoms because when we don't, people's lives are put in danger," writes state Rep. Alma Hernandez.

Local Opinion: Masters is the 'least-worst' for Senate

OPINION: "Kelly’s behavior has been as nakedly political and free of principle, moral or otherwise, as any of Masters’ flip-flops – yet Masters would have the virtue of not supporting the nonsense that comes from the Biden administration or Sen. Schumer, of that one can feel comfortable," writes Tucsonan John Johnson. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News