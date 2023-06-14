The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When COVID struck three years ago, Tucson International Airport transformed from a bustling hub into a ghost town nearly overnight. Before COVID, 3.8 million passengers flew through Tucson annually. That number plummeted by more than half in 2020. Facing economic ruin, carriers like American, Southwest, and United jetted to D.C. hat in hand. Recognizing the importance of the nation’s airlines, Congress responded by bailing out the industry with more than $54 billion of taxpayers’ money.

The government’s bailout of the airlines came with virtually no strings attached. One of the only conditions the industry agreed to was maintaining staffing levels so that they would be ready when demand picked back up. Flush with taxpayer dollars, the airlines instead offered voluntary furloughs and generous early retirement packages, resulting in more than 56,000 employees leaving the airlines. Consumers who spent their Christmas on the floor of airports instead of celebrating with friends and family felt the impact.

Fast forward to today. Fueled by leisure travelers’ pent-up demand, air travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels and the airlines are again turning a profit and rewarding Wall Street. Yet, airlines are still squeezing us into seats and they continue to nickel-and-dime us, even for the “privilege” of sitting with our young kids. Consumers in Arizona and elsewhere are right to wonder if their investment in the airlines’ future was worth it.

If the airlines won’t treat consumers with respect voluntarily, our leaders in Congress must require them to put protections in place. U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will have the opportunity when the Senate takes up the Federal Aviation Administration’s reauthorization legislation. In previous years, this must-pass bill has been an opportunity to create consumer protections that require airlines to compensate passengers for lost bags, end involuntary bumping, and improve access for passengers with disabilities.

Proposals before Congress right now would prevent airlines from charging extra fees for families to sit together, make getting refunds easier, require airlines to compensate passengers when they strand them at the airport, and allow state regulators — such as Attorney General Kris Mayes — the ability to further protect passengers. Arizona’s Congressional delegation should support legislation to implement these common-sense ideas.

Arizonans and citizens across the country brought airlines back from the brink of ruin. As we travel from Tucson International Airport and other airports in our state and across the nation, we deserve an airline industry that works for passengers. The question is, will elected officials in D.C. stand up to the airlines and put our interests first?