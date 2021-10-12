Arizona Opinion: U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods hurts Arizona's economic growth

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Many Arizona businesses are finally recovering from the global COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been quite a tumultuous year and a half, but the Grand Canyon State is coming back stronger than ever. In fact, the state of Arizona has recovered 95 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic, and the overall economic outlook for the state is promising. Arizona’s economy will be back better than ever, but because of the current trade war with China, the recovery is taking far longer than it should.
The United States still has tariffs in place on a majority of imports from China, both finished goods and inputs to production, as part of the Trump administration’s trade war, which has been ongoing since 2018. While these tariffs were designed to punish China for their bad trade practices, they have only hurt Americans and Arizona businesses, workforces and families instead.
Tariffs are taxes, so when the United States government places tariffs on imported goods from China, U.S. businesses are the ones who pay them. Businesses, who need these Chinese products to operate, as they cannot be sourced elsewhere, end up purchasing these imports at a higher cost to themselves and their customers.
The simple truth is that American businesses rely on imports. Placing tariffs on these imports does not curb our appetite for them; it just makes American businesses and consumers pay more. If businesses are spending more to purchase products they need to sustain operations, then our economy cannot flourish. And it’s not just businesses the trade war is hurting — it’s manufacturers, farmers and workers across the state.
Trade is a major economic driver for the Arizona economy, with exports supporting 81,000 jobs in the state. Phoenix has been the fastest growing city in the nation over the past decade, and the capital metroplex has the second-best-performing labor market in the country. Arizona commerce is rapidly making our state a highly regarded and sought after place to do business.
However, the taxes these tariffs impose can stall that success. After the past year and a half, we cannot allow a misguided trade war to create an economic digression that holds our state back. Arizona needs to enhance its economic momentum, and this starts with our leaders standing strong against this misguided trade war.
We need Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to recognize this as a serious issue and encourage the Biden administration to finally end the trade war. Arizonans need voices in Washington that will advocate against these tariffs and support our businesses. Our senators know firsthand how hard Arizonans have worked to get back on track after the global pandemic and have seen up close how hard it has been for businesses of all sizes.
Something must be done. The trade war greatly adds to the challenges they are facing, and we need Sens. Kelly and Sinema to speak out against these harmful tariffs to both President Joe Biden and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and make them understand the harm this trade war continues to cause. Currently, the Biden administration has not made any changes to tariff structures and is still examining our overall trade policy with China. China is not suffering from these tariffs; we are.
There is no winner in this “war.” If there was one, it certainly is not American businesses. Our families, workers, farmers and businesses alike need to be freed from the extra costs created by the tariffs still in place. Arizona is in a strong position to continue growing after the pandemic, but we’re counting on these tariffs to be repealed so we can continue our path forward.
Robert Uribe is a small business owner and the former border mayor of Douglas. He is the youngest elected official to ever serve Douglas and the first Afro-Latino. Robert was a former board member of the Arizona Mexico Commission and currently serves on the Arizona Office of Tourism’s advisory council.