Arizona Opinion: We can be a great American wine region, but not without water

Over here on the banks of Turkey Creek, at the base of the Chiricahua mountains and on land that’s borne witness to epic stories of cowboys and miners, gold rushes and gunslingers, military skirmishes and Apache warriors, is our small vineyard Sonoran Wines.

But these days, we are thinking less about the epic history of the area, and like many of our neighboring vineyards, small farmers, and family-owned businesses who share such a dependence on water, we are questioning what the future of running a business in Cochise County will look like without leadership to address groundwater security for rural Arizonans.

Sonoran Wines is located in a rural part of Arizona that has the potential to become a great American wine region. In recent years, business has been booming in rural Arizona wine country with rural wine tourism alone having a statewide economic impact of more than $56 million and generating nearly $4 million annually in state and local taxes.

But, like others in the agricultural community, wine growers are at risk of losing our businesses due to drought and water insecurity. In fact, I often ask myself to what extent I should be investing in my farming operation if the groundwater I depend on is completely unprotected.

The state Legislature has thus far avoided passing legislation that would ensure businesses like mine have a reliable water supply for years to come — but that could change. There is currently an opportunity before the Arizona Legislature to act on water policy and support small farms and businesses like mine in rural areas.

The proposed Arizona Water Authority currently being negotiated could improve Arizona’s water situation by creating a new mechanism for investing in various water projects in our state. However, the Arizona Water Authority must be paired with legislation to allow rural Arizona communities to opt in to locally-driven programs to protect groundwater where there are currently few tools to do so. What good is replenishing water supplies, through a groundwater recharge project for example, if someone can just pump that out from under you?

There are six of us partners that make up Sonoran Wines, and we all come from diverse political backgrounds. While politics can be divisive, it’s easy to share common ground when it comes to tools that are essential to all small farms and businesses in rural Arizona. Groundwater reliability is essential for rural economies, small businesses, vineyards, family farms, and everyone in the state.

Since the 1980s, groundwater in Arizona’s Active Management Areas or AMAs has been managed to ensure groundwater stability. That stability has since ensured economic vitality and water availability for Arizona’s residents, businesses, and agriculture in central Arizona.

The state has long prided itself on being a leader and innovator in water management, yet many of our leaders have stopped thinking about our future here in rural Arizona and the future of rural businesses and family farms.

Rural Arizona has been overlooked when it comes to water by the Legislature for too long. Rural communities desperately need protection for our groundwater. We need legislation that will give rural communities like mine the tools we need to responsibly manage our water supplies, and we need the ability to choose which tools work best for us.

Groundwater in rural Arizona must be managed, and many residents and locally-based farmers like me here in Cochise County want to see that happen. How many family farms and businesses in rural Arizona will fail because our wells run dry before the state takes action? How much investment will rural Arizona lose due to water insecurity and the inability to protect the water we do have?

Now’s the time to lead and innovate on water once again, for the whole state. The Legislature must empower rural communities to protect our groundwater. Without groundwater, small farms and local businesses like mine will fail.

Give us the tools to ensure water stability, so that we can invest in our local businesses and farms, and build thriving rural communities for generations to come.

Demion Clinco is a managing member of Sonoran Wines.

