Arizona Opinion: Where does a dollar in rent go?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. LeVinus is the president and CEO of the Arizona Multihousing Association:

No matter where you look in 2022, prices have surged. The cost of a gallon of gasoline is hovering at record levels. The prices of household staples like poultry, beef, eggs and milk have shown double-digit increases. And here in Tucson, the cost of rent has risen by as much as 25%, according to media reports.

Currently, the median monthly rent in Tucson stands at about $1,200, according to statistics gathered by the City of Tucson. With more than 143,0000 occupied rental units across the Tucson metro area, that raises an important question: When residents pay the rent each month, where does that money go?

The 30,000-foot-level answer: Almost entirely to meet mortgage costs, make payroll, pay for overhead and to pay property taxes. And to a little bit of profit for property owners.

In an effort to get more specific on the subject — and to combat the myth that rental property owners enjoy Wall Street-level profit margins — the National Apartment Association recently broke down how one dollar of rent gets spent in 2022. The results may surprise you.

The biggest cost for property owners and moms and pops who own a rental unit or two is the bank loans on their properties. Paying the mortgage each month typically eats up about 38 cents of every dollar paid in rent. With bank interest rates rising quickly, this is a number likely to track upwards into next year. Even so, failure to pay the mortgage is not an option, because foreclosure puts both owners and renters at serious risk.

The next largest costs: Operating expenses, which consume 17 cents of every rental dollar, and property taxes, which claim another 15 cents. The cost of maintaining rental properties has spiked over the past year, exactly as it has at your house, where supply chain issues and inflation have goosed up the cost of necessary materials, property and liability insurance and utility payments. Property taxes, meanwhile, represent a double-edged sword: They’re costly to pay, yet they help communities across Arizona pay for schools and teachers, roads, and emergency police, fire and medical services.

Capital expenditures on rental properties account for 11 cents of every dollar of rent. These necessary mega-projects include HVAC repair and replacement and upkeep on roofs, swimming pools and apartment community security features. With three-fourths of the apartments in our state built before 1999, capital projects aren’t luxuries; they’re a must.

Next, there’s human capital, the 10 cents of every dollar property owners spend on payroll, including front-office and accounting help, cleaning crews, landscapers and security personnel. Statewide, the apartment industry is responsible for about 6,000 jobs each year, contributing about $2.7 billion to local economies.

All told, the above expenses total 91 cents out of every dollar paid in rent this year. The remaining nine cents will be returned to rental property owners in the form of profit. At a time when many public and privately held companies returned record profits amid the pandemic — while many Arizona property owners collected no rent for months under the federal eviction moratorium — this comparatively slim profit margin can make it difficult for some apartment owners to remain sustainable as a business. And compared to, say, the stock market software sector — where companies like Microsoft turned an average 32.3% profit last year, according to federal statistics — property owners, like residents, still must make every penny count.

As inflation continues to surge here in Arizona, the impact of rising prices are felt in every corner of the housing industry — a reality understood and experienced by those in the business of helping families keep a roof over their heads. Most property owners have tried their level best to keep the increase in rent manageable for residents, and have not used inflation to grow their profits at a time when so many of us are struggling.

