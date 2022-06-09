Arizona Opinion: Why you should care about the Iran nuclear deal

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Iran nuclear deal is on life support and, along with it, the chances of peacefully resolving our standoff with Tehran over its nuclear program. Unfortunately, Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema are doing little to support President Joe Biden’s efforts at diplomacy, paving the way for another war of choice in the Middle East.

When the Obama administration signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, it put Iran’s nuclear program in a box and made the world a safer place. That is, until then-President Donald Trump tore up the deal, leading Tehran to significantly advance its program and bringing us to the brink of war.

Biden is currently working on a return to the deal, which would remove nuclear-related sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran severely limiting its nuclear activities. With the JCPOA in effect, it would be possible to have a further dialogue with Iran about other key issues of concern. On the other hand, failure to reseal the deal will result in pressure by U.S. opposition groups to ratchet up sanctions against Iranians and even engage in a military strike.

As Arizonans, many of us have friends or neighbors who are Americans of Iranian descent. They’re our doctors, our colleagues, our college classmates. They’ve been severely impacted by the continuation of Trump’s sanctions — locked out of their American bank accounts because of their heritage, unable to send mail to their loved ones, victims of hate crimes.

A friend of mine in Phoenix has repeatedly tried to send care packages (toiletries, band aids, etc.) to his family in Iran. After paying for the shipping, his packages are always returned, damaged and with a message stating that they can’t be shipped due to sanctions — with no reimbursement of his shipping costs. He now has no alternate way to assist his family given that financial relief through wire transfer is also forbidden.

Another friend shared with me how his mother was traumatized by what she witnessed in Iranian hospitals while visiting the country to help care for her ailing mother. Due to the economic impact of crippling sanctions, families must care for patients at the hospital, changing bed linens and bringing them food because hospital staff are very limited and do not have the resources to do so themselves. As long as our crippling sanctions remain, Iranian Americans’ families will have to endure economic despair alongside government repression.

By returning to the JCPOA, we can put an end to this suffering while also strengthening our national security. The Biden administration is at a true crossroads: Either see diplomacy all the way through or risk war. So why is it that both Kelly and Sinema have voted in favor of inflexible demands on Iran that will complicate the talks and risk derailing negotiations during the most critical phase? With so much at stake in the nuclear negotiations, Congress should be doing everything in its power to support Biden’s diplomatic efforts, not sabotage them.

With a war raging in Europe, and tensions with Russia at a fever pitch, we must do all we can to eliminate other threats to our national security. We should expect our senators to do all they can to save another generation of Arizona’s young men and women from dying in yet another Middle East war.

Jazz Mimoun is a member of the Leadership Council for the Arizona Chapter of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC).

