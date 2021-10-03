AZ Regent: Why I think UA President Robbins is the man for the job

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The adage says “crisis doesn’t create character; it reveals it.” Certainly that has been true with this pandemic, which over the past 18 months has revealed the University of Arizona’s and its leader, President Bobby Robbins’ true character as one of integrity and determination.
His leadership, skillset and medical background are ideally suited for this moment. The UA is successfully navigating the pandemic, playing an essential role in helping our state emerge from COVID-19 and has become stronger in doing so.
Robbins arrived in 2017 as UA’s fifth leader in a dozen years and quickly brought stability to the institution, delivering a new strategic plan, strengthening campus leadership and lifting morale.
When COVID hit in spring 2020, the breadth of the looming crisis soon became apparent. Students’ learning modalities changed; summer enrollment plummeted as did revenue from athletics, bookstores, food services, dorms and more. At the same time, Southern Arizona needed the university to step into its vital role fighting the pandemic.
Structures and resources were adjusted to ensure Southern Arizona had access to testing and COVID 19 vaccinations. More than a quarter million doses were delivered to community members on the UA mall. Meanwhile, the university completed an on-the-fly transition to a remote teaching model that was complicated and expensive to provide. Dorms, classrooms and other university spaces were retrofitted, and a host of public health procedures for student testing, quarantine and more were implemented.
Much was asked of faculty and staff and many endured significant hardship. As we emerge from the depths of the pandemic and come back to campus, everyone has had to adapt to new norms and requirements. But, while these challenges have shaken other universities to their core, the UA has emerged stronger and more unified. Consider:
- Fall enrollment in the first-year class is up by more than 16 percent and presents the strongest academic credentials of any class in decades. The last two classes have been the most diverse in UA history.
- Research expenditures have increased by more than 22 percent in Dr. Robbins’ first three years and continues to grow. The UA has collectively added $387 million of research investment in the community over the past four years, while achieving international recognition for the institution’s role in the return of a sample from the asteroid, Bennu, environmental resiliency, water resources and COVID research.
- The UA Foundation has had a record year in fundraising and since President Robbin’s arrival the endowment has grown from $740 million to approximately $1.2 billion.
A Regent colleague of mine rightfully said, “Bobby arrived and has had to juggle chainsaws ever since.” Building UAGlobal, navigating an inherited NCAA basketball crisis, and managing a historically stressed budget. One by one, he has successfully addressed a sequence of crises - any one of which could have destabilized the University's future. The University of Arizona finds itself on a very positive trajectory and with the wind at its back.
This past week, the Board of Regents voted unanimously to extend President Robbins’ contract, ensuring the continuity of his extraordinary leadership. I look forward to the bright and exciting future he is charting for this vital institution, in which every Arizonan is invested.
The Cats are back!
Fred DuVal sits on the Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees the state's public university system.