AZ Sen. Martha McSally: Together, we will prevail over COVID-19

The following is the analysis and opinion of the writer:
There is no doubt we are facing one of the greatest challenges of our lifetime, with the coronavirus impacting every single one of us personally—whether through financial devastation, health risks or general anxiety about the unknown.
Families up and down my street who were working paycheck-to-paycheck all of a sudden have nothing coming in to put food on the table. Seniors and other vulnerable Arizonans with health conditions are isolated and afraid. Families cannot visit their loved ones in the hospital as they fight for their lives or take their last breath. The coronavirus is cruel and must be defeated.
The fear is real and understandable. But amidst the crisis, I am inspired every day by stories of Arizonans rising to the occasion and helping others through compassion, generosity, and innovation. Neighbors shopping for those who are vulnerable. People with sewing skills making masks for others who need them. Churches adopting hospitals to provide free day care and grocery shopping for front-line health-care heroes. Generous Tucsonans buying and delivering meals to hospitals as a thank you to those on the front lines. The University of Arizona developing an antibody test to discover if someone had the virus and didn’t know it. And now they are scaling up to test 250,000 health-care workers and first responders. We will get through this together.
As your senator, I fought to get immediate cash to families, workers, seniors and small businesses. We passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act with many provisions to do just that. One priority is getting direct cash payments out to all Americans who make less than $75,000 a year, with a family of four receiving $3,400. By the end of the week, close to 120 million Americans should have received this much-needed cash.
We also created the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help keep small businesses afloat so they make it through this challenging time. We designed it to encourage keeping employers and employees connected to each other.
This has many benefits, including pulling small business families through this together as a team, maintaining health insurance, and having a ready, trained workforce when safely allowed to open again. So far, this critical program has received $670 billion in funding and has helped many Tucson small businesses.
Across the country, PPP has saved over 15 million jobs and counting. When you pass any new program, there will be challenges and glitches in execution and we have seen some with PPP. During this pandemic, we expect everyone, including financial institutions and larger businesses, to act in good faith with grace and selflessness. I have tirelessly advocated for the very small mom and pop businesses and self-employed to get the same priority, access, and support for these vital relief programs.
I also fought to ensure funding for our front-line health-care heroes, including protective equipment, ventilators, and investments in fast-tracking coronavirus treatments and vaccines. We also delivered $176 billion to support hospitals to include rural and tribal facilities caring for the most vulnerable.
Finally, the Chinese government must be held accountable for unleashing this calamity on the world. They continue to cover up its origins while waging a global disinformation campaign to cover their tracks after silencing their own doctors, destroying initial samples of the virus, and kicking out journalists. This is unacceptable. Studies show that had they taken action three weeks earlier, 95 percent of the cases could have been avoided. Their dangerous conduct cost American lives and jobs and they need to pay a price. We also must stop relying on China for our medical equipment and drugs. It’s time to bring the manufacturing of these critical items home, which will create American jobs and stop our reliance on this adversary for the health of Americans.
During this period of uncertainty, one thing I am absolutely certain of is the fact that we will get through this—together. I am committed to making sure Arizona has the support it needs to win this fight by continuing to get critical funds to small businesses, workers, families and hospitals, along with protection for our front-line health-care heroes. I know times are tough, but we will prevail in this battle.
Martha McSally, a Republican, represents Arizona in the Senate. She is running to keep the seat she was appointed to fill after the 2018 death of Sen. John McCain.
