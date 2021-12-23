 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Big Jim: Fishing for sand trout – and suckers

Big Jim: Fishing for sand trout – and suckers

The following is an edited version of a 2013 blog post by “Big Jim” Griffith in the Arizona Daily Star.

That last blog took the form that is sometimes called a “windy.” Windys take known facts and move on from there. Sometimes they are told for the sheer joy of making a point through exaggeration.

For instance, I’ve heard that during the most recent drought in Texas things got so bad on the big ranches that the boss would assign a man to go to the pump and pick the ticks off the catfish when they came up for a drink.

Nobody is expected to believe that one, of course. But stories like the one about the sand trout are often told in the hopes that the listener or listeners will indeed believe them. In other words, the narrator is fishing … for suckers.

I remember one breakfast session at Little Mexico restaurant where a bunch of us regulars were joined by a man who had recently arrived from Minnesota.

It transpired that he, in common with others at the table, was an avid fisherman. Talked turned to fish, of course, and somehow sand trout were brought up. It soon became obvious that he hadn’t heard of them, so matter-of-fact details were added.

He drank it all in, believing it, until someone mentioned that the trout had all drowned in recent floods. Then he caught on. He was not very pleased, and we never saw him again. That was a shame, because we were simply following the biblical monition that says “I was a stranger and you took me in.”

That was a very traditional occasion for that kind of tale, one which purports to introduce a stranger to local conditions, and which actually tries to find out how good a sport he or she is.

As we’ll see a couple of blogs from now, folklore constantly evolves and updates itself if it is to continue being a useful part of our cultural luggage.

One more word: The sand trout do not stand alone. In Montana, they are told of sand cats, and I suspect that similar tales can be found all over the drier parts of the county.

But the sand trout is ours.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: 77 years of Christmas memories
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: 77 years of Christmas memories

OPINION: "In my earliest memories, I am sitting on my bed and looking out the window at the dark December sky, searching for the Star of Bethlehem. I had heard that the animals speak on Christmas Eve and I so desperately wanted to talk to my cat," writes Tucsonan Valerie Golembiewski.

Local Opinion: If Sinema wants bipartisanship, she should get rid of modern filibuster
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: If Sinema wants bipartisanship, she should get rid of modern filibuster

OPINION: "As a climate activist, I want both parties to hold meaningful policy discussions to ensure every bill going to the president’s desk is as effective as possible. But the modern filibuster discourages this discussion between the parties - for why would the minority party compromise if it can simply block any legislation it doesn’t like?" writes Tucsonan Chris Allen. 

Local Opinion: Going 'green' may harm environment
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Going 'green' may harm environment

OPINION: "We are now entering a new "industrial revolution," one in which using non-fossil fuels to power society is receiving all the attention. However, I contend we are making the same mistake as was made in the 1700's. Namely, we are not considering what will be the effect of the new sources of energy on the environment," writes Green Valley resident William Frix. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News