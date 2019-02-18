If the Save Our Schools lobbyists and leaders were truly interested in helping lawmakers elevate education outcomes in Arizona, they would acknowledge the vastly different needs of our children. It’s a fact that public schools, even those with an A rating, cannot meet the needs of every child in every situation. This is the very reason Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) were created.
Save Our Schools leaders have vowed to fight anything and everything related to ESAs. They will even attack legislators who attempt to make the current program better, regardless of the fact that those changes would help students. It’s a fact that 100 percent of current ESA students have unique challenges and the majority have special needs.
In the same breath, their leadership routinely criticizes the program by pointing to fraud, yet they oppose legislation designed to address abuse of the program.
SB 1395 brings unprecedented accountability and transparency to the program by requiring ESA students take an annual standardized exam and establishing the Arizona ESA Review Council to provide another layer of scrutiny and accountability. There’s no credible reason for anyone to oppose increased accountability.
HB 2022 moves the financial administration of ESAs away from the Department of Education to a private, independent financial management firm selected by the Arizona Treasurer’s office. It’s ludicrous to claim that voters who opposed Proposition 305 are against the current program operating more transparently and efficiently.
Equally telling is the pushback against the “Lifeline for Student Crime Victims Act,” which gives ESA options to kids who have been sexually or physically assaulted, bullied or harassed. If a child is traumatized, we absolutely need to respect their choice to enroll in a school where they feel safe.
Let’s call it like it is, Save Our Schools leaders are against the ESA program, period. From all indications, they seem to oppose the program running more smoothly for the 6,000 disadvantaged children currently using ESAs. They are speaking out against low-income parents using their own tax dollars to leave public schools through ESAs, even if it’s best for the child. And they appear to be indifferent to the plight of kids who have been bullied or assaulted and need ESAs to find a healthier environment in which to learn.
In order to actually solve Arizona’s top education issues, it’s time for adults to start acting like adults and show our kids how to work together, even if it means working with people with which you may not always agree. After all, aren’t we all in this to help our children?