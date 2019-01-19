Editor’s note: The BIPOC authors use ‘womxn’ instead of ‘women’:
We have chosen not to participate in the 2019 Tucson Women’s March because we stand in solidarity with all marginalized womxn, womxn of color and the LGBTQIA community who continue to be inadequately represented in the TWM’s leadership.
While several gestures have been made to attempt to address the lack of “inclusivity” of this event, these efforts have and will always fall flat because this march intrinsically perpetuates the type of discrimination and oppression that it claims to be #resisting.
White Supremacy is alive and well. This march’s leadership ultimately repeats the same problematic patterns we see in white-led organizing spaces time and time again.
Instead of centering the event and power structures around the most directly impacted communities, the march’s organizing committee was led by the most privileged people in our community who have taken no time to do the internal work to dismantle their own complicity within white supremacy.
This so-called leadership silenced several womxn of color who attempted to address their habitually problematic behaviors. We stand in solidarity with the womxn whose voices have been silenced.
We choose not to march because womxn of color and other marginalized communities keep doing the heavy lifting while our white sisters continue to overwhelmingly vote against the interests of us all. Look no further than the 2018 election losses of Andrew Gillium (39 percent) and Stacey Abrams (25 percent), who all lost the white female vote.
We are tired ... tired of showing up for rallies and protests that relish in the fantasy of white liberalism that is all too willing to ignore the vested interest it has in maintaining the oppression of our communities.
It is this same spirit of hypocrisy that enables the march organizers to justify collaborating with police for their event because it is of no consequence to them if they are creating hostile spaces for people of color and undocumented communities.
If you fail to show up for local actions, especially those led by people of color, beyond attending the Tucson Women’s March, we urge you to reflect upon what your #resistance is actually built around.
For this reason, we reject sitting at the table of white supremacy in favor of building a movement of our own that is led by and truly represents our diverse voices, cultures and experiences.