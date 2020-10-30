Brendan Lyons: The reflections of a first-time candidate

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As I entered this last week of the 2020 election cycle, I took a moment to reflect on my experience as a first-time candidate here in Southern Arizona, and I realized that the past 10 months have taught me a lot. For example, I learned about the struggle many parents are experiencing when deciding whether or not to send their kids back to school, or how to put food on the table after being out of a job for five months. I learned about the fear many experienced after being laid off, wondering if they would lose their health insurance.
Outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, I also heard stories of teachers leaving the profession because the lack of resources and support made the job not only unbearable, but unsustainable. These lessons served as a constant reminder and motivator for doing everything I can to win this election so I can go to the Arizona State House and fight for the changes we need in Pima County.
Based on what voters told me over the past several months, if elected, I will fight to reopen our schools safely. We do this by providing the resources necessary to do so. This includes testing supplies, PPE for all stakeholders, quality Wi-Fi for all students and proper ventilation systems in every school.
Our teachers must also get the support they need in order to ensure every class is taught by a highly qualified, full-time educator. Our students deserve nothing less than our best, and as a legislator, I will fight like hell to make sure they get it.
On the subject of health care, we need affordable options, but those options must cover preexisting conditions.! I will not support a bill that denies coverage due to a preexisting condition. I will push legislation to allow small businesses to form health-care purchasing alliances in order to decrease costs to its employees and I will search for new ways we can encourage Arizonans to be more proactive rather than reactive in all their health-care decisions.
As I said, I have learned a lot over this election cycle, in large part because the people of Legislative District 9 took the time to share with me their concerns, questions and comments. I hope to see you at one of the 57 polling locations throughout our district on Nov. 3, but if I don’t, please know, I thank you all for the opportunity and for your participation in this year’s election.
Brendan Lyons is a first-time candidate for Arizona’s State House of Representatives in Legislative District 9.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!