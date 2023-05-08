The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

To get your head straight about what, if anything, we owe descendants of slaves, take a trip to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to rule on affirmative action in June. Given the conservative bent of the court, the outcome is widely expected to be the end of race-based, “race-conscious” admissions policies in colleges and universities.

The main argument against AA is that it is race-based. We make it easier for Blacks to get into this college because we know from statistics that Blacks are economically disadvantaged in the competition to get into college. And because we think “diversity” will provide a richer education for all students.

But race-based admissions is widely seen as reverse racism, depriving non-white students of places that merit would otherwise win them. Bending over backwards to be fair to some means unfairly depriving others.

What’s a conscientious/good liberal to think?

When it comes to atoning for our original sin of slavery (one of the two) thinking about reparations — a much-more-affirmative action than trading skin color for SAT points — is clarifying about both reparations and affirmative action.

The logic of reparations had always escaped me and most of the liberal types I know. Of course slavery was a great wrong, a great blotch on our record as a nation. But reparations? Payments made by people who are themselves blameless of slavery, to people generations removed from slavery? Didn’t make sense to me.

But a visit to the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis a couple of years back profoundly transformed my perspective.

On our cross country road trip, Memphis was not our destination. We had booked an Airbnb there because it was conveniently located about halfway between Oklahoma City and Asheville. I didn’t have slavery on my mind. I had actually forgotten that Memphis was the site of MLK’s assassination in 1968.

When my wife, discovering that the Civil Rights Museum was a local attraction, suggested we go, I felt some resistance. After all, I had lived through the civil rights movement, hadn’t I? At least vicariously?

I was of the chorus and didn’t need preaching to-even by MLK.

I even imagined the Civil Rights Museum might be a little boring (as in: been there, done that).

I was wrong. The fact is I have never been so moved in any museum anywhere. As we wandered from room to room carved out of the motel where King spent his last night, I was blindsided by how much feeling I had been carrying around about slavery and its aftermath, about what our society and government had done to people, feelings buried in my psyche which apparently I would have been just as happy not to have disinterred.

The emotions — is there such a thing as vicarious PTSD? — would have been learning enough. But also there was intellectual learning. Turned out I didn’t know everything there was to know about the subject.

What I hadn’t understood is what a huge role slavery played in the creation of the wealth of what we now view as the most affluent society in the world.

Cotton grown and picked by enslaved workers was the nation’s most valuable export. On the eve of the Civil War, the combined value of the bodies of enslaved people (over $3 billion) exceeded that of all the railroads and factories in the nation combined.

There is no understanding New World affluence without that jumpstart provided by unpaid labor. We all still, every moment of our lives, go on benefitting from that terrible, unpaid labor. (Some more than others, of course.)

So the new learning for this old dog: the logic of reparations. Not to assuage white liberal guilt, not as symbolic gesture, and not even for the psychic damage to those who live always with the knowledge of how their ancestors were treated by our society (try to imagine that vicarious PTSD) but because in a strict business sense, we owe them. Call it back wages, with interest. To be collected by the next of kin.

I wouldn’t know where to start to figure out the details of reparations, but the logic, economic and human, is clear.

The Supreme Court may well abolish race-conscious admissions. What schools need to do is switch to another term: slavery-conscious admissions.

Affirmative action should only be abolished by a policy of reparations, which would be much more effective in erasing the terrible inequality that continues to exist now, despite 60 years or so of AA. You’ve no doubt read the startling statistic that the median white family According to Inequality.org, has $117,000 to the median Black family’s $1,700.