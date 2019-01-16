My job is to help the Hispanic community become prosperous. In many ways, this is an easy job — all you have to do is get out of their way. Hispanics are hardworking, devoted to their families and deeply committed to the American dream. To help them prosper, we simply need to give them a chance to do it.
As easy as this may seem, Arizona is falling down on the job. I see this in many hotly debated policy areas — taxes, education and jobs included — where people seem to conflate more government with better government. But it is particularly apparent in an area that is less discussed on the campaign trail and in the legislative halls — criminal justice.
Enforcing the law is a core job of government. A well-functioning criminal justice system enforces order and respect for every person’s right to property and life and ensures that liberty does not lead to license.
Over the past two decades, Arizona’s criminal justice system has grown far beyond what is needed to ensure safety and liberty. Today, Arizona is doling out harsher punishments that are increasingly disproportionate to the seriousness of the crime. Since the turn of the 21st century, Arizona has increased the number of people sent to prison for nonviolent crimes by 80 percent and has tripled the number of people sent to prison on their first felony conviction.
The result? Arizona has the fourth-highest imprisonment rate in the country. Only Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi lock up a greater percentage of their citizens.
These poor policy decisions have come at a great cost to all Arizonans. Taxpayers are shelling out over $1 billion each year for prisons. And people who should not be in prison are being denied a second chance to get their lives back on track.
Hispanics are affected more than most. We comprise 31 percent of Arizona’s population but account for more than 37 percent of those sent to prison each year.
The disparities grow larger as the crimes become less serious. Hispanics make up 43 percent of people sent to prison for drug crimes, and we are most overrepresented for one of the least serious crimes — simple possession of marijuana, for which we make up almost 60 percent of the people sent to prison.
Is this because Hispanics commit more drug crimes? Of course not.
Data from the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows Hispanics are arrested for crimes at roughly the same rate as everybody else.
If Hispanics are arrested for marijuana possession at the same rate as everybody else, then why is the incarceration rate nearly double that of the general population?
It’s hard to say, but it is a question worth finding an answer to. The costs are too high to ignore for Hispanics unable to contribute to their families, living apart from a child and, eventually, struggling to re-enter society.
A less obvious but no less serious cost is to the human spirit. My mother taught me that hard work will pay off and that my generation in America will be better off than hers. I’m proud to say I still believe that.
But to turn that belief into action, we have to clear a pathway for success.
We can’t continue to send thousands of Hispanic men and women to prison each year for nonviolent drug crimes. We have to allow people who have made mistakes to pay for their mistakes, then right themselves and move on with their lives.
We simply have to get out of their way.