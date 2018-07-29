Health Care. Climate Change. Schools. Retirement Security. Immigration. Jobs. Money in Politics. Mass Shootings. Income Inequality. VA Crises. Tax Overhaul. Equality. Democracy.
This is our moment to elect a Congress that will address these critical issues.
Here in CD2, the failure of Congress to act has resulted in inadequate health care coverage.
Many feel the anxiety of jobs not meeting family and medical expenses. Our schools are deteriorating. Our border community is witnessing an immigration stalemate entering a new low with a whiplash of inhumane policy reversals.
Powerful politicians incredibly question climate change, protecting their carbon friendly patrons.
I want to represent CD2 to change our course.
I support Medicare for All, because it works. It’s efficient and cost effective. The broken, bureaucratic mess we now have leaves over 100,000 without coverage in CD2, costing everyone else more, except those profiting from it.
Global warming is an existential issue for which time will not wait. We must transition toward sustainable, renewable energy policies. Arizona and CD2 should play a major role, benefitting from the many new good paying jobs created.
Comprehensive immigration reform begins with renewing DACA and allowing Dreamers to earn the security of citizenship.
We must strengthen our public education system to ensure productive opportunities for all students.
We need to reverse Citizens United. This legalized swamp of unlimited and unaccountable money buying politicians threatens our very democracy.
We must ensure and respect a woman’s right to her own health choices, and ensure her privacy and dignity in those choices.
I am running for Congress to fight for our ideals, as I did for six years as a leader in the legislature representing Southern Arizona. Let us seize this moment together, with our vote!
Please visit my website: www.WheelerForCongress2018.com