My name is Edna San Miguel, I am running for Arizona U.S. Congress CD 3 2018. Many have asked “Can a former American child farm worker become your next voice in Washington D.C.?” The uphill challenges of becoming your next Arizona Congresswoman are minute compared the my life long struggles as a child, and maintaining my family’s physical and emotional needs as an adult and single mother. I spent my childhood as a child migrant field worker. My mother, my siblings and I would take a Greyhound Bus from Tucson to Sacramento, California and meet up with family to work the Hollister apricot smelter processing plant, all throughout the 60’s. We are natural born Citizens of the United States of America. My family has lived in Tucson since the 1800’s. We are those strong silent conservative American Latinos who care about family, education, and our strong belief in our Lord Jesus Christ.
I do not begrudge the experience. My family worked together, my mother sold tamales to support my father’s endeavors to gain an education at the University of Arizona and ASU. Becoming that school teacher, administrator at Tucson High School, Mr. Adalberto (Wimpy) Aguilar. And today I am a school teacher, specializing in children with autism. I am a nationally acclaimed published author with the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum on the restoration of the arts and antiquities of our Mission, San Xavier Del Bac. Hired by the Guggenheim Museum, N.Y., as an international conservationist. I support the U.S. Constitution as it is written, I will uphold the Oath of Office when in Congress, and all decisions are made through prayer first. Meet me at the Mission Library on July 28th, at 10:00 am with your questions and concerns. sanmiguelforcongress.com — sanmiguelforcongress@gmail.com- Edna San Miguel for Congress 2018 Facebook.
Thank You!