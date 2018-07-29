We need to send someone to Washington who will stand up to President Trump and entrenched politicians. We can’t send the same people to Congress and expect different results. We can do better.
I grew up in Southern Arizona. My parents were farm workers and taught me the value of hard work. My career took me around the world and through the ranks of the federal government. I proudly served as CFO of the Forest Service, Assistant CFO of HUD, and was appointed Assistant Secretary of the Army by President Obama.
It wasn’t easy. I faced racism and sexism and had to deal with bullies. But that’s the experience we need today. We need someone who knows how to stand up to special interests and politicians and fight for what’s right.
1. Income inequality might be the biggest problem facing our nation. We need to make corporations and the super-rich pay their fair share, simplify our tax code and make it fair, and we must provide debt-free college and vocational training. I grew up in poverty, but my success was largely possible because I graduated without the crippling debt so many graduates face today.
2. Health care is a right not a privilege. We must work towards Medicare for All.
3. Comprehensive immigration reform is needed to protect Dreamers and allow a pathway to citizenship for workers. Our nation’s economy requires migrant labor, and in larger numbers than are legally allowed for. Immigration reform must address that fact. Reform should also recognize the humanity of every person.
4. Climate change is real, and we need to fight it. As CFO of the Forest Service, I saw the catastrophic effects of climate change and bad environmental policy. We must create transition to renewable energy sources and get off fossil fuels by 2030.