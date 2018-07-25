I am a Republican running for Congress in Congressional District 3.
I was born in Nogales, Arizona, although my family is from Sonora, Mexico, and my mother is from Sinaloa, Mexico. My father taught school on the Tohono O’Odham and the White Mountain Apache Indian reservations where I grew up. Marolyn and I have been married for 47 years and we have raised three children and have five grandchildren with two more on the way. After graduating from the University of Arizona, I enlisted and spent eight years in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. Later, I completed 40 years of service as a financial adviser with Northwestern Mutual and spent many years volunteering in the community. I understand money. I understand this district. I will bring a lifetime of experience to the job of congressman.
I have the experience, the stability, the maturity and the skill set to successfully represent my district in Congress. With a stable record of consistent performance over many years, I will put the community first, not my interests or those of the “good old boys.” As a veteran, I will be the voice for veterans.
This congressional district has one of the highest unemployment rates in the United States. We can do better! We must! Congressional District 3 has some of the lowest K-12 educational test scores in all 435 districts. I will work in each community to improve quality-of-life issues including water, sewage treatment and wait lines at the border. We can do much better than what the incumbent has done. I will work tirelessly to bring jobs to Congressional District 3. I will fight for better education in District 3. Join me in my campaign to improve the lives of people in Congressional District 3.