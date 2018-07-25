My name is Tiffany Shedd and I am running for Congress in Arizona’s first Congressional District. My roots in Arizona date back over 100 years. As a farmer, small business attorney, firearms instructor and mother of three, I am running for Congress to bring rural Arizona values to Washington, DC.
I have spent decades as a fierce advocate for rural Arizona. My husband, Rodney, and I have farmed cotton and wheat since 1989 on our farm in Eloy, AZ. I have served as a producer on the boards of various commodity advocacy groups, charitable organizations, and have successfully advocated for the private property rights for agricultural landowners.
The west means endless optimism, rugged individualism, and the freedom to live our lives on our terms. The west is where I am from, and it is where I have chosen to lay down roots and raise my family. I am running for Congress because I see our western lifestyle being taken away. Many of us moved west to get away from government’s overreaching hand but we are running out of west. We have a choice, give in and give up. Or we can stand and fight.
I choose to stand and Fight.
As a constitutional conservative, no longer can I just sit aside and watch politicians from out of town run for office for the mere purpose of progressing their own careers rather than the lives of the people in this district.
We can secure our border, we will take care of our veterans, and as an NRA certified shooting instructor, I’ll defend our gun rights.
I am running for Congress to bring real representation to rural Arizona.
I hope that you will join me in this fight to Defend the West.
Find out more at https://sheddforcongress.com/