As a twenty year Air Force Veteran, a small businesswoman of twenty-one years and a mother, grandmother I’ve had many challenges and blessings in my life.
With that I’ve seen quite a few changes in our country, and not for the better; we had a constant disrespect of the law, and a breakdown in moral society through political correctness.
However with the election of President Donald Trump we’re changing that course, because we now have a leader who lets the world know that we will not be taken advantage of.
This is why I’m running, because I want to serve my country again, and I want to stand with President Trump and put America First.
We need to build the wall, end sanctuary cities, defund Planned Parenthood, defend the second amendment, cut spending, and help our veterans.
As a small business owner I know what’s it’s like to sign the front of a paycheck, I know that we have to make payroll on time, and the challenges that lies upon you. We need someone in Congress who has experience in both the private and public sectors of life, someone whose life reflects that of those she’s trying to represent.
Wonder where our Veterans Affairs committee in Congress ranks? It ranks dead last as a “C” committee. Wonder why our VA system is messed and broken? Why our military veterans who’ve served and fought to protect us are treated dead last, because fewer than 18% of people serving in Congress today are military veterans.
In service,
Wendy Rogers, Lt Col, USAF (ret)
Republican candidate Arizona’s 1st Congressional District