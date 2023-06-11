Question to candidates: What would be your top priority as City Council member/mayor?

Mayor

Arthur Kerschen

I would implement free market principles in the operation of city government, making law enforcement a top priority and freeing small businesses to operate effectively.

Regina Romero

My top priority during my second term as Mayor will be to keep Tucson safe, affordable, sustainable and economically prosperous.

I will continue to invest in community safety and vibrant neighborhoods by working with Pima County, Governor Hobbs and our federal partners. I will continue to expand on the Thrive Zones we have created and find solutions for unsheltered homelessness.

I will continue to implement Tucson Resilient Together, Tucson’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan while securing our safe and sustainable water future.

My ethic, as your mayor, is to work collaboratively and creatively, with our public and private partners, with regional, state and federal governments, with local non-profits and individuals to create innovative, layered and multi-faceted solutions that meet our unique needs in Tucson.

I have launched innovative new programs to better address the most pressing issues of today in a strategic manner.

Janet “JL” Wittenbraker

Crime prevention

Addressing homelessness

Rebuilding Tucson’s infrastructure, roads, water systems, etc.

Fiscal responsibility

Water conservation

Community Service: Being available and responding to the needs of Tucsonans as decided by Tucsonans.

Ed Ackerley

PUBLIC SAFETY. Tucson Police Department is operating with half of the staff it had a few short years ago. This needs to be the number one priority to combat crime, the fentanyl epidemic and to give TPD the resources to provide law enforcement services to the community.

Ward 1

Victoria Lem

Victoria Lem did not respond to our questionnaire.

Miguel Ortega

Above all, working families want to feel safe and secure in all aspects of their daily lives. Families want to feel safe from the threat of evictions or foreclosures. People want secure jobs, preferably union jobs, with livable wages and decent benefits. We all want safe neighborhoods with a strong partnership with local police that focuses on community policing and prevention. Tucsonans deserve a fully funded fire department equipped and staffed adequately to properly serve our residents. We want our kids to feel safe at schools, helped by a robust partnership between the City of Tucson and school districts throughout Tucson. And we want a city and world safe from the effects of climate change for our children. No matter what the issues are, my top priority will be to address them with safety and security as a foundation.

Lane Santa Cruz

My top priority for a second term in office is to increase the supply of mixed-income housing.

Ward 2

Paul Cunningham

My top priority as a City Council Member is addressing the unsheltered crisis that is happening in our city. We simply have to come up with new ways to address homelessness and to improve the lives of all Tucson residents. No one has all the answers, but a lot of people have some of the answers, and I am committed to continuing dialogues across our community to come up with solutions that make sense for Tucson.

I will, of course, maintain my long-held priorities of delivering a high quality of life for my constituents in Ward 2 and throughout the City. I will continue my focus on delivering high-quality recreational opportunities for youth and adults throughout our City. I will continue my work improving Ward 2 parks and ensuring Tucson’s water supply for our children and grandchildren.

Lisa Nutt

There are any number of priorities that will be confronting the city of Tucson in the coming years. And, as voters should expect, we are capable of doing more than one thing at a time. My top priorities will focus on common sense and equitable economic development, solving our water/infrastructure issues and working to ensure our neighborhoods are safe and our neighbors are respected within the public safety community.

Ernie Shack

Ernie Shack echoed Wittenbraker’s responses

Pendleton Spicer

I feel that creating unity within the community is a top priority. The divisiveness that currently exists within our community is not conducive to accomplishing constructive dialogue or action. It would be advantageous for us to see that we can live together peacefully even when we disagree. This divisiveness can be minimized by addressing the issues that divide the community and finding new ways to cope with those issues. When we begin talking with each other with respect, we will discover where we share things in common, putting the community in a better position to solve our numerous problems. I believe that we need to reduce governmental influence on our community (as well as personal) interactions. Elected and appointed officials can model the concept of living together peacefully even when we disagree while encouraging community members to take more responsibility for themselves and their behaviors rather than depending on and expecting government to take the lead.

Ward 4

Ross Kaplowitch

My top priority as a city council member will be to serve the Tucson community to the best of my ability. To that end, I will immediately begin an effort to support Tucson’s 1st responders, especially our law enforcement officers. We must restore not only the staffing but the morale of the Tucson Police Department. A strong, fully staffed law enforcement organization will be able to best serve our community and properly deal with the myriad issues plaguing our city, including crime, homelessness and drug abuse.

Nikki Lee

As I embark on my reelection campaign, my top priority is to continue focusing on delivering high-quality, reliable core services to Tucson residents. Examples of these core services include public safety (911, police, and fire), roads and infrastructure, and city parks, pools, and recreation facilities. To effectively deliver these high-quality and reliable services, we must boost efforts around employee recruitment, retention, and fostering a positive organizational culture.

Public safety is paramount for a thriving community like ours, and a strong workforce is essential to maintain it. By investing in efforts to retain our experienced police officers, firefighters, and 911 communications specialists and to recruit new talent at the same time, we are prioritizing the safety and security of our citizens.

Roads and infrastructure are vital for Tucson's growth and prosperity. While many road projects are underway, there is still a lot of work to do to get many of our roads out of poor and failing condition. Continued advocacy for roads to support growth in the Southeast side of the city remains a priority.

Parks play a significant role in promoting health, well-being, and community engagement. Prioritizing the maintenance and expansion of parks and recreational facilities, particularly in areas like Ward 4 that are “under-parked”, provides a strong return on investment to the community. It also requires a dedicated workforce committed to fostering a sense of connection among residents.

Delivering high-quality, reliable core services is the key to building a brighter future for Tucson. By focusing on recruitment, retention, and fostering a positive organizational culture, we can effectively address the needs of our city and create a more resilient, prosperous, and welcoming community.