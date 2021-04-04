City Water Committee Member: Tucson should make a more equitable water policy

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
On April 6, Tucson has the chance to make a more equitable water policy and improve the lives of working Tucsonans by raising rates to a fair price in unincorporated Pima County and using the revenue to make water more affordable for low-income families across the region.
Tucson gets most of our water from the Colorado River, hundreds of miles away. The Colorado River supply is decreasing due to climate change, so water is becoming scarce (see Tony Davis’s Feb. 21 article in the Daily Star entitled “Colorado River study means it’s time to cut water use now, outside experts say”).
Tucson will have a bleak future if we don’t protect and conserve our water.
Right now, however, Tucson Water charges no more for water that flows to property outside city limits than for water used in Tucson itself, even though these properties don’t contribute to city tax revenue.
Tucson Water often has to build and maintain expensive pipelines to reach these developments, so Tucson residents are essentially subsidizing them and funding urban sprawl.
Tucson is the only city in Arizona that doesn’t charge properties in unincorporated areas a higher price for the water we provide, known as a “differential rate.”
But on Tuesday April 6, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council will vote on whether to move forward with differential rates and make a fairer water policy for all.
If we implement a 40% differential rate (which is less than the 50% used by Phoenix), we will raise $20 million in revenue. We can accomplish three important goals with these funds:
First, pay off all existing water delinquency debt for people who have been unable to pay their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. This debt has ballooned to $3.5 million in the past year, and the revenue from differential rates could easily remove this burden from thousands of families.
No one should lose water service or go into debt because they faced financial problems during a global pandemic and recession.
Second, reduce water bills for low-income families throughout the service area. Low-income families within city limits should have lower bills, and those outside of city limits should have the new differential rates offset so that they are not harmed by the policy.
Tucson already has an income-based program to reduce bills, but we need to expand it and make enrollment easier.
Last, invest in climate resiliency programs across the city to support green infrastructure, rainwater harvesting and tree planting. Tucson has initiated several programs like this already, but to be truly effective in mitigating climate change, there needs to be a drastic increase in funding.
Mayor Romero has rightfully put an emphasis on equity across her platform. Asking high-income families in unincorporated Pima County to pay their fair share to help low-income families who are struggling to get by during the pandemic is a perfect way to bring equity to our water policy.
It is time to rein in urban sprawl and give a lifeline to the most vulnerable members of our community. Mayor Romero and the city council should vote to approve differential rates and make a fairer water policy for all.
Ed Hendel is a member of the city of Tucson Citizens’ Water Advisory Committee and the Community Water Coalition of Southern Arizona.