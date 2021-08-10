Colleen Nichols: Tucson’s Future- Follow the Plans

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
The city of Tucson is confronting the very real prospect of 75- to 100-foot 138-kilovolt overhead transmission lines through the city center and residential neighborhoods. The lines would run from 36th Street and Campbell Avenue, through the university area, to the DeMoss Petrie (DMP) substation near Grant Road and Interstate 10.
The proposal is not an issue for adjacent neighborhoods only. It is a citywide problem, and if approved, would set a troubling precedent.
The Kino to DMP Project is not simply a matter of historic or residential neighborhood denigration, an interruption or destruction of views, or a loss of property values. Erecting massive poles and stringing transmission lines through the city’s core is a misguided vision for Tucson.
Tucson has prioritized the beautification of its city streets since the early 1980s when the Major Streets and Routes plan was adopted as an amendment to the Tucson General Plan.
The Plan calls for utilities visible from the street on gateway routes to be placed underground. Similar restrictions arise from the University Area Plan. Those requirements resulted from years of work by the Imagine Greater Tucson project, numerous town halls discussing the community’s vision for the future, and were designed by official planning committees, approved by the city councils, and ratified by voters.
Neighborhood and other general area plans were also created with citizen input, which involved countless hours of volunteer time and effort on the part of dedicated participants. The result of their collaboration further delineates the vision for our city and residential areas.
These beliefs are being challenged by the very powerful Canadian-owned utility, Tucson Electric Power. Can they afford to underground the lines? Have other cities undergrounded such projects? Yes!
TEP continues to assert they cannot underground the lines, or if they do, it will be necessary to assess nearby homeowners, or they infer that leveraging higher rates to all would be the only solution.
TEP plans to place the above-ground poles and lines within a few feet of homes, admits it will lower the property values, then suggests the homeowner pay exorbitant, unsustainable extra fees equal to the cost to underground as the only way to avoid this financial damage. That’s just plain wrong to do to anyone, regardless of where they live in Tucson.
Our opposition to the proposed transmission lines does not seek to stop this project outright, it simply seeks to hold TEP to the rules, and the standards and vision for Tucson captured in these plans and laws.
Currently, TEP is proposing several different routes through the city, all challenging established plans which require undergrounding, or by TEP’s own definition, are “sensitive receptors,” such as residential areas, schools, churches, hospitals, nursing homes and the like.
The present TEP strategy of pitting residents against one another to achieve a boost for their bottom line, to avoid Tucson guidelines and to arrive at the easiest solution, is shameful. They seem to be acting like the bully on the block who wants its own way. When bullies are met with firm parameters, they often become better members of their community.
TEP can and should do better by Tucson, and Tucson can do better for itself by standing firm. If we concede now, we can expect more of the same, whenever a powerful entity wants to defy city, area, and neighborhood plans for its own benefit. It can happen anywhere!
Our mayor, City Council, and we, the citizens of Tucson, have a responsibility to defend city, area, and neighborhood plans, and to continue to promote the vision of our city about which we can be proud. If not, hours of citizen and community input amounts to nothing.
Joan Daniels is a board member of the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association, a member of the Undergrounding Coalition, and a neighborhood representative on TEP’s Community Working Group (CWG) for the Kino to DMP project. Colleen Nichols is the president of the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association, a member of the Undergrounding Coalition, and a neighborhood representative on TEP’s Community Working Group (CWG) for the Kino to DMP project.