Thomas Jefferson, the Library of Congress’ spiritual founder, wrote of the pursuit of happiness, “I like to think that literacy is fundamental to that pursuit. So many doors are closed to those who cannot read. Everyone in this world has a right to happiness and with that comes the right to read.”
While the word “literacy” is never mentioned in the Constitution, it’s the foundation for the fundamental rights we cherish as Americans. The other rights we’re guaranteed — life, liberty and property — become irrelevant if we don’t have the basic education needed to exercise them. If this seems like a stretch, consider how many aspects of our daily lives hinge on basic literacy skills. Imagine trying to complete a job application, sign a contract, manage a bank account, decipher a medical bill or help your child with homework if you’re unable to read.
Combating our country’s literacy crisis depends on building strong reading skills during childhood. Because both school and home environments contribute to literacy, children who grow up in households with adults who have below-basic reading skills inherit a far greater likelihood of growing up unable to read themselves. Illiteracy also bears strong social ties to poverty and risk of future incarceration. Children who are not reading proficiently by fourth grade are four times more likely not to complete high school, dramatically limiting their options for further education, employment and income potential and setting the stage for the cycles of illiteracy and poverty to repeat.
Sadly, we’re not talking about a handful of students. According to their Making Action Possible database, the Eller College at the University of Arizona reports scores in 2017 that indicate 57 percent of third-graders are reading below proficient levels in Pima County. Neighboring Santa Cruz, Cochise and Pinal counties are even lower (58, 59 and 66 percent, respectively). Thankfully, concerted local and state efforts have resulted in significant strides recently; nonetheless, 6 out of 10 Southern Arizona children are already on a path to poor life outcomes by fourth grade, all due to lack of reading skills.
Scholars, advocates and policy experts have long pointed to one critical factor in breaking the cycles of poverty and illiteracy — education. Those of us who believe reading has the power to help children unlock their true potential know we have work to do.
That’s why hundreds of dedicated literacy volunteers on behalf of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women will give 20,000 books to the children of Tucson and Southern Arizona as part of our organization’s Fraternity Day of Service on March 1. Through the Tucson Signature Event, Pi Beta Phi will donate new, age-appropriate books to children in need through local schools, after-school programs and community programs servicing economically disadvantaged families. These are the first new books many of the children will have ever received.
Through our national philanthropic effort, Read› Lead› Achieve, Pi Beta Phi has donated more than $1 million to literacy causes, given 1 million books to children in need and impacted 1 million lives through literacy service since 2013.
We are honored to donate books to the children of Tucson and Southern Arizona because we believe reading transforms individuals, creates leaders and is the foundation of all we can achieve in life. There are many excellent literacy programs in Southern Arizona and we encourage you to support them with your donations and your time.
Help us build for the future — one child, one moment at a time, one life changed forever.