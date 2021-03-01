County Attorney Laura Conover: How to protect yourself against fraud

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Every day, through the internet, phone, and knocks on the door, people who commit fraud steal our paychecks, Social Security benefits, and the savings we’ve worked so hard to earn. I wish we had an antidote for fraud. We don’t. But I want to share two important steps I’ve taken to help safeguard the finances of the people of Southern Arizona. I also want to tell you what you can do to help protect yourself and your loved ones.
First, fraud cases can be challenging and costly to investigate, evaluate and prosecute because people who commit fraud work hard to conceal their identities and to make what they’re doing appear legitimate. However, with resources made available through marijuana legalization and other reforms, I have established a fraud unit in the Pima County Attorney’s Office (PCAO). Under the leadership of Chief Deputy County Attorney Tamara Mulembo and Chief Criminal Deputy Dan South, a team of experienced prosecutors in this office will take on cases involving frauds and scams.
Second, fraud is constantly evolving. New technologies, and even catastrophic events like the COVID-19 pandemic, give people trying to commit fraud new opportunities for deception. In order to monitor fraud activity and coordinate allocation of resources, I have established a Southern Arizona Anti-Fraud Task Force. Every month, prosecutors and investigators will share reports on new trends in fraud and ideas of how best to respond.
Many of our public safety partners are already working to stop financial exploitation. In fact, I have invited: the Pima County Sheriff’s Department; the Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana and University of Arizona police departments; the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and the Tohono O’odham Nation; and the Arizona Attorney General’s and U.S. Attorney’s offices to participate. I am grateful for the work they have already done and appreciate the opportunity to collaborate to continue serving the community.
You can protect yourself from fraud. The Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, among other entities, have helpful tips worth reading. And I or someone from my office will speak virtually or in person to any community group or organization that wants to hear more about preventing fraud.
But I want to make one key point: No one announces, “I’m out to take advantage of you.” A phone call or email will claim to be from the IRS, your local police or your bank; the pitch might come with a fake caller ID, email address or website to make the impersonation more convincing.
And those people who commit fraud often create a sense of urgency; in the “grandparent scam,” for example, people will get requests for bail money or a plane ticket by someone claiming to be a relative in trouble. Some people who commit online fraud create fear by warning that, unless you send money, your service will be shut off or that the police will come to your home and arrest you.
No one wants to be in trouble with law enforcement. We all want to help relatives and friends in trouble. Perhaps the single most important thing that people can do to avoid fraud — before sending money or sharing bank account, credit card or other personal information — is to make sure the person you are dealing with actually is who they appear to be.
When you get an unexpected call or email about a supposed problem with a bank, government agency, co-worker or friend, don’t talk to the person on the phone and don’t click on a link or reply to the email. Instead, look up the actual phone number or email address, reach out directly, and find out what’s really going on before you act.
Another thing you can do to stop fraud in our state is to report it. No one likes to lose money or admit that they were deceived. But fraud happens to people from every age and station in life. People who commit fraud are experts in gaining trust from others. Being defrauded isn’t something to be ashamed of; it means you are human.
If the public servants responsible for stopping fraud don’t know what is happening to people in Southern Arizona, we can’t stop it. So, if you or a family member is the victim of fraud, please report it. You can find a list of places to report fraud and other consumer issues at pcao.pima.gov/fraud.
Laura Conover is the Pima County attorney.