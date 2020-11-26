County Supervisors: Have a happy, safe, Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
The holiday season is upon us, and this one, in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, will be like no other.
No matter what holiday traditions we celebrate, this time of year we typically meet and gather with the people who are important in our lives. To stay safe and healthy, this year we all need to modify how we come together.
We must avoid large gatherings of people. If you plan to have people over, keep numbers to a minimum. Avoid close contact and have your events outside if weather permits. Insist that guests wear masks if they are going inside — they are relatives or friends, so they will understand. Encourage frequent hand-washing and have sanitizer available.
You should avoid sharing utensils and food. It is a good idea to select someone to serve your guests their meals or have plates of food ready to pick up, and use new plates for refills. Try to seat your guests in their family groups at separate tables. Consider keeping a guest list, which could be helpful if needed for contact tracing.
It is safer to limit gatherings only to those people who live in the same house with you. Consider organizing virtual holiday parties and meals with others. You might also watch annual sporting events and holiday programming on videoconferencing apps.
Like many of our neighbors, we too have felt the uncertainty and loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. We miss being able to spend time at our favorite places, go to concerts, visit galleries and museums, and travel to be with family and friends. But we must be safe this dangerous holiday season.
One activity to consider over the holidays when the weather is favorable is to go for a hike. COVID-19 transmission is much less virulent out of doors and the desert is welcoming this time of year.
When it comes to holiday shopping, try to do most of it online. Many of our great local merchants have websites and can accommodate online purchases. Others offer gift cards you can give.
Check out the joint county/city campaign with Arizona-based company Hownd. This partnership seeks to drive customers and revenue to small local businesses during this holiday season while making it easy for consumers to get great deals.
These are difficult times. Difficult for families. Difficult for businesses. Difficult for schools. We have been asked to sacrifice a lot, and those sacrifices are not over. It could be many more months before an effective vaccine is tested and readily available. Until then, we must work together to minimize the toll this illness takes on us.
The safest way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season is to avoid gatherings, wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wash hands frequently. By skipping or limiting some of our traditions this year, we may ensure that life gets back to normal sooner and that we have many more years and holidays to spend together.
We want to wish everyone a warm and thoughtful holiday season whether you are together with family and friends or connecting with them electronically. Please be sure your 2020 holidays are safe and healthy.
Supervisor Betty Villegas represents District 5 and Supervisor Ramón Valadez represents District 2 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
