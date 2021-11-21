Curt Prendergast: A bright green spot grows

A bright green spot popped up in my garden a few days ago.
It’s so tiny you might not notice it, even if you were standing next to the garden bed, But to me, the lettuce plant that just showed itself to the world is now the center of my backyard.
I planted a dozen lettuce plants about a week ago, trying to get a jump on the cold weather. It’s the latest move in a game of trial and error I’ve been playing since April 2020, just weeks after the pandemic turned the world upside down. Gardening had been in the back of my mind for a while and I figured it was as good a time as any to start.
This was around the time of the sourdough craze. Remember that? It seems like a million years ago. I wonder how many people kept at it and now make delicious bread. How many have a stinky jar of sourdough starter they haven’t thrown out because they’re not ready to give up on the idea that they’re going to get back to it?
The garden was a good idea. When the first pea plant poked out of the ground last year, I was ecstatic. I doubt any plant in the history of the world has been photographed as many times and from as many angles as that one-inch-tall pea plant.
When I go into my backyard now, I’m checking to see if any more peppers turned bright red, like one glorious little guy did the other day. I’m watching the flowers on the zucchini plants open and close each day. I’m wondering: Did I plant the lettuce too early? Too late? Is there enough space between them? Are they getting too much sunlight?
These are the questions I get to focus on, a break from thinking about unhinged politicians, rising inflation, the ongoing pandemic, the battle over legislative redistricting, and the never-ending list of problems we need to sort out.
Just as mean-spirited ideas seem to spread like wildfire, the good idea that hatched in April 2020 sparked other good ideas.
As the garden grew, it needed better protection from the sun, the rabbits that bounce through the yard every day, and our dogs, who love eating greens. Soon enough, I built a structure out of two-by-six wood boards, four-by-fours, and chicken wire. Not long after, I built another one for a second garden bed.
The good idea kept growing, leading to more woodworking and most recently a bed frame with castle joints. It even led to a eureka moment in Wisconsin this summer when I found a hand-powered drill on a crowded shelf in an antique store.
And then there’s the question of what to do with all these carrots, zucchini, and peas. Cue the YouTube cooking videos.
I am far from being a master gardener, woodworker, or chef. My experience boils down to a series of failures and mistakes that led to small successes and epiphanies.
But I always have an eye out for the next bright green spot.
Curt is the Opinion editor at the Arizona Daily Star. Contact him at (520) 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com