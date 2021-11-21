Curt Prendergast: A bright green spot grows

A bright green spot popped up in my garden a few days ago.

It’s so tiny you might not notice it, even if you were standing next to the garden bed, But to me, the lettuce plant that just showed itself to the world is now the center of my backyard.

I planted a dozen lettuce plants about a week ago, trying to get a jump on the cold weather. It’s the latest move in a game of trial and error I’ve been playing since April 2020, just weeks after the pandemic turned the world upside down. Gardening had been in the back of my mind for a while and I figured it was as good a time as any to start.

This was around the time of the sourdough craze. Remember that? It seems like a million years ago. I wonder how many people kept at it and now make delicious bread. How many have a stinky jar of sourdough starter they haven’t thrown out because they’re not ready to give up on the idea that they’re going to get back to it?

The garden was a good idea. When the first pea plant poked out of the ground last year, I was ecstatic. I doubt any plant in the history of the world has been photographed as many times and from as many angles as that one-inch-tall pea plant.