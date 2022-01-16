Curt Prendergast: As legislators declare border 'invasion,’ I hear a mom say 'dale un beso'

The following is the opinion of the writer:

Midway through our conversation, a little boy waddled into the room.

I was talking with the boy’s mother inside a migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora, several years ago. As the toddler walked over to his mother, she told him “dale un beso,” indicating he should give me a kiss hello. The little boy made his way over to me on his stocky legs. When he got to my feet, he looked up at me, grinned and stretched his arms up.

I remember bending down from what seemed an impossible height so he could give me a kiss. He wrapped his arms around my head, as much as he was able to with his chubby, little arms, and gave me a tiny kiss on the cheek. His mother watched with a smile on her face, apparently pleased at the politeness of her son. The whole thing took just a few seconds, but I’ll never forget that sweet gesture.

His mother and I went on to talk about their situation, a story similar to hundreds of other migrants I’ve spoken with over the years: She wanted a better life for her son and the only way she could see to do that was to head to the United States.