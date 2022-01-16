Curt Prendergast: As legislators declare border 'invasion,’ I hear a mom say 'dale un beso'

The following is the opinion of the writer:
Midway through our conversation, a little boy waddled into the room.
I was talking with the boy’s mother inside a migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora, several years ago. As the toddler walked over to his mother, she told him “dale un beso,” indicating he should give me a kiss hello. The little boy made his way over to me on his stocky legs. When he got to my feet, he looked up at me, grinned and stretched his arms up.
I remember bending down from what seemed an impossible height so he could give me a kiss. He wrapped his arms around my head, as much as he was able to with his chubby, little arms, and gave me a tiny kiss on the cheek. His mother watched with a smile on her face, apparently pleased at the politeness of her son. The whole thing took just a few seconds, but I’ll never forget that sweet gesture.
His mother and I went on to talk about their situation, a story similar to hundreds of other migrants I’ve spoken with over the years: She wanted a better life for her son and the only way she could see to do that was to head to the United States.
I hope they made it wherever they were headed and the boy is reading comic books, learning his multiplication tables and running around with his friends. Why on Earth would I want anything else for him?
The reason I bring this up is last week a group of Arizona lawmakers gathered in Phoenix to tell the world they think migrants like the little boy and his mother are part of an “invasion.” They want Gov. Doug Ducey to exercise war powers to repel them, a dubious argument that likely has more to do with making these legislators look tough than actually accomplishing anything.
“An invasion would normally be referenced in terms of a nation-state invasion, but when you look at these numbers, I think it’s safe to say that this is an invasion,” said Rep. Jake Hoffman, a Republican from Queen Creek, the Associated Press reported.
Hoffman wasn’t wrong that a lot more migrants are coming to the United States via the U.S.-Mexico border. But he and the 20 or so other legislators at Wednesday’s press conference seem to have forgotten what can happen when immigrants are cast as faceless invaders.
The most chilling example came in 2019, when a man shot and killed 23 people and injured dozens more in a Walmart in El Paso, saying “this attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”
I heard echoes of those words last month, after the Star published an extensive report I helped write on migrants dying while crossing the border in Southern Arizona. A reader sent this message to me: “If you had any balls, you would support shooting any scum illegal alien trash that stepped foot on US soil.”
We can talk about immigration policy and people crossing the border illegally. Those issues deserve serious discussion. But that discussion becomes impossible if we puff our chests, turn our brains off and punch down at people who by and large are just trying to find a better life for their families.
Curt Prendergast is the opinion editor at the Arizona Daily Star. Contact him at (520) 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com