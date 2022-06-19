Curt Prendergast: Don't forget Mexico in gun reform debate

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Surely, James Madison wasn’t thinking about sicario hitmen terrorizing families in rural areas of Guerrero, Mexico, when he wrote the Second Amendment.

Yet Mexican criminal organizations routinely take advantage of the freedoms protected by the Second Amendment to buy firearms and ammunition at stores in Tucson, Phoenix and Green Valley and smuggle them across the border. Mexican officials estimate a staggering 200,000 firearms are smuggled from the United States into Mexico every year.

Federal law enforcement officials in the United States work hard to stop firearm smuggling, but they don’t have the tools they need. That could change now that a bipartisan group of senators agreed on a framework for reforms in the wake of the horrific mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. As lawmakers work out the details, they should keep in mind that firearms from the United States directly fuel violence in Mexico.

I’ll never forget the slumped shoulders of a man from Guerrero telling me about a local mafia shooting his father to death after his father refused to give up the family’s land, located near one of the many rural towns the mafia had taken over. The man and his family decided to flee to the United States, as thousands of others from Guerrero have done in recent years to escape widespread violence.

As he spoke to me in early 2020, he and his family were waiting for their chance to seek asylum at the port of entry in Nogales. It didn’t occur to me at the time, but the firearm used to kill his father may have come from a store not far from Nogales.

When Mexican police find firearms at crime scenes, they send identifying information to U.S. officials. The overwhelming majority come from the United States, including about 15% that Mexican officials say came from Arizona, as my colleague Danyelle Khmara reported in February.

The reforms proposed by the group of 10 Republican senators and 10 Democratic senators, including Arizona’s Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, focused on mass shootings in the United States. But the framework also “cracks down on criminals who illegally straw purchase and traffic guns,” the senators said in a June 12 news release.

The term “straw purchase” refers to buying a firearm on behalf of someone else, usually someone who is prohibited from buying firearms. In Southern Arizona, this is one of the main methods for supplying firearms to criminal organizations in Mexico.

As the senators debate how to define “traffic guns” and how to stop it, they should include language that directly addresses cross-border firearms smuggling. When I covered federal courts for the Star, I was amazed to learn such a law didn’t exist. Instead, prosecutors use an assortment of charges, such as exporting goods without a license or making a false statement on a federal form.

The senators also need to tighten the rules for buying .50-caliber rifles, a weapon that journalist Ioan Grillo describes as firing “bullets the size of small knives.” It is far too easy to buy them in Arizona and smuggle them into Mexico.

“My 86-year-old grandmother could walk into a store and buy a .50-caliber rifle if she wants to,” a former special agent in charge of the Phoenix office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives told me in 2019.

The senators also should crack down on ammunition smuggling, a growing problem at Arizona’s border with Mexico.

Most of the reforms have to be negotiated in light of the Second Amendment. The senators should remember that the Second Amendment doesn’t apply to Mexico. If they don’t, they will continue to be complicit in fueling violence that our nation’s founders never intended to protect.

Curt Prendergast is the opinion editor at the Arizona Daily Star. Prior to becoming opinion editor in 2021, he covered the border, immigration, and federal courts for the Star.

