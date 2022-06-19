 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Curt Prendergast: Don't forget Mexico in gun reform debate

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Surely, James Madison wasn’t thinking about sicario hitmen terrorizing families in rural areas of Guerrero, Mexico, when he wrote the Second Amendment.

Yet Mexican criminal organizations routinely take advantage of the freedoms protected by the Second Amendment to buy firearms and ammunition at stores in Tucson, Phoenix and Green Valley and smuggle them across the border. Mexican officials estimate a staggering 200,000 firearms are smuggled from the United States into Mexico every year.

Federal law enforcement officials in the United States work hard to stop firearm smuggling, but they don’t have the tools they need. That could change now that a bipartisan group of senators agreed on a framework for reforms in the wake of the horrific mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. As lawmakers work out the details, they should keep in mind that firearms from the United States directly fuel violence in Mexico.

People are also reading…

I’ll never forget the slumped shoulders of a man from Guerrero telling me about a local mafia shooting his father to death after his father refused to give up the family’s land, located near one of the many rural towns the mafia had taken over. The man and his family decided to flee to the United States, as thousands of others from Guerrero have done in recent years to escape widespread violence.

As he spoke to me in early 2020, he and his family were waiting for their chance to seek asylum at the port of entry in Nogales. It didn’t occur to me at the time, but the firearm used to kill his father may have come from a store not far from Nogales.

When Mexican police find firearms at crime scenes, they send identifying information to U.S. officials. The overwhelming majority come from the United States, including about 15% that Mexican officials say came from Arizona, as my colleague Danyelle Khmara reported in February.

The reforms proposed by the group of 10 Republican senators and 10 Democratic senators, including Arizona’s Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, focused on mass shootings in the United States. But the framework also “cracks down on criminals who illegally straw purchase and traffic guns,” the senators said in a June 12 news release.

The term “straw purchase” refers to buying a firearm on behalf of someone else, usually someone who is prohibited from buying firearms. In Southern Arizona, this is one of the main methods for supplying firearms to criminal organizations in Mexico.

As the senators debate how to define “traffic guns” and how to stop it, they should include language that directly addresses cross-border firearms smuggling. When I covered federal courts for the Star, I was amazed to learn such a law didn’t exist. Instead, prosecutors use an assortment of charges, such as exporting goods without a license or making a false statement on a federal form.

The senators also need to tighten the rules for buying .50-caliber rifles, a weapon that journalist Ioan Grillo describes as firing “bullets the size of small knives.” It is far too easy to buy them in Arizona and smuggle them into Mexico.

“My 86-year-old grandmother could walk into a store and buy a .50-caliber rifle if she wants to,” a former special agent in charge of the Phoenix office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives told me in 2019.

The senators also should crack down on ammunition smuggling, a growing problem at Arizona’s border with Mexico.

Most of the reforms have to be negotiated in light of the Second Amendment. The senators should remember that the Second Amendment doesn’t apply to Mexico. If they don’t, they will continue to be complicit in fueling violence that our nation’s founders never intended to protect.

Curt Prendergast

Curt Prendergast

Curt Prendergast is the opinion editor at the Arizona Daily Star. Prior to becoming opinion editor in 2021, he covered the border, immigration, and federal courts for the Star.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Is it time to reexamine Arizona’s death penalty?

Local Opinion: Is it time to reexamine Arizona’s death penalty?

OPINION: "The current Pima County attorney has, in part because of some of these issues, wisely decided that the death penalty will no longer be sought in Pima County under her administration. While many oppose the death penalty on moral, religious or philosophical grounds, my suggestion is that there are many practical reasons why it is unnecessary," writes retired prosecutor Rick Unklesbay. 

Local Opinion: Look to the Army for commonsense gun policies

Local Opinion: Look to the Army for commonsense gun policies

OPINION: "Looking back, what the Army was doing with all this training was building a culture of respect for these weapons that is built from an understanding of the power they hold and the responsibility that comes with having access that power. That culture of respect is supported by policies," writes Morgan Abraham, a state representative from Tucson and a candidate for the Arizona Senate in Legislative District 18.

Local Opinion: Mexican gray wolves deserve protection

Local Opinion: Mexican gray wolves deserve protection

OPINION: "As Arizonans, we recognize that stewardship, trust and guardianship of our public lands is part of our heritage. Corruption and mishandling of the wildlife services make it a mockery," writes Tucsonan Linda Dugan. 

Local Opinion: All students deserve first-class treatment

Local Opinion: All students deserve first-class treatment

OPINION: "What triggered this reflection on my first, and probably last, first-class flying experience was the connection to the state budget situation. My upgrade was due to luck. First-class education should not be contingent on luck, economic status, what side of the aisle you sit on, or any other factor," writes Nicholas Clement, retired superintendent of Flowing Wells Unified School District. 

Local Opinion: Women in the military

Local Opinion: Women in the military

OPINION: "I will not stay silent as men who have never worn a uniform make pronouncements on my liberty. I took the oath and said I would defend the Constitution. Now it’s your turn," writes Susan Ritz, a Marana resident who served in the Arizona National Guard for 24 years. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News