Curt Prendergast: Keep digging up dirty money

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds, the United States and European countries are busting up financial arrangements that allowed Russian oligarchs to amass enormous fortunes. Finally.
They should keep at it for as long as it takes. When they’re done, they should unleash their forensic accountants on the cash made from smuggling drugs across the border in Arizona and elsewhere. Every year, drug traffickers turn heroin, cocaine, meth, and fentanyl into tens of billions of dollars. For too long, the efforts to seize that money have been sidelined in favor of more Border Patrol agents, fences, walls and surveillance towers.
The current strategy simply isn’t working. At the border, customs officers seize a pittance of the overall drug proceeds smuggled into Mexico. At banks, efforts to track money laundering are embarrassingly underfunded.
Customs officers along the entire U.S.-Mexico border seized about $18 million in fiscal 2021, including about $1.6 million at ports of entry in Arizona, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics.
In the financial system, one of the main tools the federal government uses to stop money laundering is the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network at the U.S. Treasury Department. The budget for FinCEN, as it is known, was about $127 million in 2021. That is dwarfed by the roughly $16 billion in funding for Customs and Border Protection. The disparity in funding shows. For every sophisticated money laundering case in Tucson’s federal court, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of arrests for crossing the border illegally, giving a ride to someone who crossed the border illegally, or smuggling packets of drugs through a port of entry.
But the few money laundering cases that do emerge show large-scale financial investigations, though time-consuming and difficult, can be done. A Wells Fargo bank in Santa Cruz County saw at least $10 million worth of drug proceeds flow through it in recent years, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations found. In a separate case, a ring of smugglers moved more than $1 million through bank branches in more than 30 states, payment for smuggling migrants across the border in Arizona. To be fair, these investigations are difficult. Federal officers need to establish enough evidence to get search warrants and then pore through thousands of pages of documents, all while trying to respect the privacy of bank account holders who may have nothing at all to do with drug smuggling.
For their part, banks file “suspicious activity reports” with federal law enforcement agencies. But bank officials are not law enforcement officers, and high-profile cases of banks laundering enormous amounts of dirty money, such as HSBC in Mexico in 2012, show they can’t, or won’t, do it on their own.
While the Biden administration hunts down oligarchs’ ill-gotten fortunes, they would be wise to seize on that momentum and build political support for a wide-ranging crackdown on the drug money seeping through the financial system. It’s time to send in the accountants.
Curt Prendergast is the opinion editor at the Arizona Daily Star.