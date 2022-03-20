Curt Prendergast: Keep digging up dirty money

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds, the United States and European countries are busting up financial arrangements that allowed Russian oligarchs to amass enormous fortunes. Finally.

They should keep at it for as long as it takes. When they’re done, they should unleash their forensic accountants on the cash made from smuggling drugs across the border in Arizona and elsewhere. Every year, drug traffickers turn heroin, cocaine, meth, and fentanyl into tens of billions of dollars. For too long, the efforts to seize that money have been sidelined in favor of more Border Patrol agents, fences, walls and surveillance towers.

The current strategy simply isn’t working. At the border, customs officers seize a pittance of the overall drug proceeds smuggled into Mexico. At banks, efforts to track money laundering are embarrassingly underfunded.

Customs officers along the entire U.S.-Mexico border seized about $18 million in fiscal 2021, including about $1.6 million at ports of entry in Arizona, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics.