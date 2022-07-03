Curt Prendergast: Use gun safety model for border deaths

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A horrific event in San Antonio last week showed the country that the U.S.-Mexico border can be as deadly for migrants as a sniper firing into a crowd.

Last week, dozens of migrants climbed into the back of a tractor-trailer as they tried to sneak across the border in Texas. The suffocating heat killed 53 of them, making it the deadliest border crossing in recent memory. The ghastly death toll put it on par with the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, where a gunman fired into crowds at a country music festival and killed 58 people.

In response to the deaths in San Antonio, several senators issued statements last week drawing parallels with mass shootings and calling for action with some urgency. Now it’s time for them to commit to finding a solution, just as they did with mass shootings last month.

“The tragic discovery of at least 53 migrants who perished after crossing our border should be a galvanizing moment — like the tragic shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde,” Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, said in a tweet.

“The Senate needs to rally to produce an agreement on immigration in the spirit of the recent gun safety compromise,” Durbin said.

“Nineteen students and two teachers died in Uvalde prompting a national response,” Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, said in a tweet. “What will it take to provoke a response to preventable deaths at the border from the Biden administration?”

“The latest mass murder in America didn’t involve guns, it was the direct result of Joe Biden’s open border policy,” Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, said in a campaign ad.

I agree to a certain extent with Johnson and Cornyn. I think Biden’s policies played a role in these deaths, just as the policies under Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton played a role in the deaths of thousands of migrants, including about 4,000 in Southern Arizona.

I also believe the failure of senators like Johnson, Durbin, and Cornyn to pass necessary laws created the situation where dozens of migrants felt they had no choice but to climb into a tractor-trailer in the June heat.

The best path for lawmakers to take would be to give different options to people huddled in tractor-trailers and to migrants walking through the desert, such as the chance to apply for a visa. But that likely would require a monumental compromise on U.S. immigration policy.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers who wrote the gun safety law didn’t take on the biggest challenges related to gun violence. Instead, they chose measures that could get broad support, such as going after firearms trafficking and expanding background checks. They should do the same with migrant deaths.

One straightforward option would be to expand the use of screening technology by Customs and Border Protection, which allows officers to see inside tractor-trailers and makes dangerous human-smuggling attempts, as well as the smuggling of drugs like fentanyl, much more difficult.

In Southern Arizona, a simple option would be to enlarge the Border Patrol program that installs rescue beacons in the desert. They also could put more placards with coordinates on them, which migrants can relay to rescuers when they call for help.

Other options that wouldn’t require an overhaul of the immigration system include funding overtime pay for sheriff’s deputies to conduct search-and-rescue efforts, improving the 911 system and expanding cell phone coverage in remote areas.

Although no new border policies were put in place last week, it is heartening to see senators talking about migrant deaths with urgency. I hope they can seize on the bipartisan momentum from the gun safety law and work together to stop these preventable deaths.

Curt Prendergast is the opinion editor at the Arizona Daily Star. Prior to becoming opinion editor in 2021, he covered the border, immigration, and federal courts for the Star.

