Daily Star Editorial Board: It's past time for Ducey to act on COVID

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the Arizona Daily Star’s Editorial Board:
Christmas is upon us and New Year’s a week away. Usually, this space would be reserved for a message of glad tidings for all and a call for “Happy Holidays.”
This year has a P.S.: Spread good cheer, not COVID-19.
And, a message for Gov. Doug Ducey, who had to be publicly pressured into taking action last March when the virus spread was ramping up: Hospitals are near full. Cases of COVID are skyrocketing and it’s killing people.
It is time — past time — for a statewide mask mandate. The science, including from the CDC, shows that wearing a cloth mask makes a big difference in stopping the spread of COVID, which is transmitted through the air. A mask protects you and those around you — and why wouldn’t you want to do that?
Ducey knows the numbers. He’s heard the urgent reports from hospitals, medical professionals, mayors and Arizonans trying to keep COVID from spreading. Instead, the Ducey administration is relaxing rules so it would be near impossible to order businesses where people gather in close proximity to temporarily close no matter how high the spread of COVID reaches.
Early in the pandemic, Ducey seemed to be open to following scientific consensus and good sense by issuing an (albeit truncated and with too many exceptions) stay-at-home order that closed indoor dining and other nonessential services.
Since prematurely lifting that order in early May, Ducey has only reluctantly and toothlessly suggested that Arizonans wear masks and social distance, refusing to issue a mask mandate.
This passed off to cities and counties the politically unpopular work of issuing public-health directives that have been derided by prominent figures in the Arizona Republican Party who egg on the anti-maskers who seem to believe that personal liberty means the freedom to infect.
According to Arizona Department of Health Services data, the month since Thanksgiving has been far and away the worst period for COVID spread, both statewide and here in Pima County. December is not even over, and it has already beat out the July peak for most cases in a calendar month.
As the Daily Star reported last week, Tucson Medical Center sent a letter to employees in which Chief Operating Officer Mimi Coomler and Chief Medical Officer Amy Beiter announced the hospital would be halting any elective surgeries scheduled through Jan. 4.
“We have reached the point in the pandemic where the number of COVID patients needing care is exceeding available resources on a daily basis,” the letter said.
Yes, Christmas and New Year’s are a time for parties, family get-togethers and friendly gift-giving events full of ugly sweaters and group fun. This year though, it’s important to remember the social responsibility we have to each other by celebrating in smart, responsible ways that help ease the burden on our hospital system — and keep each other as safe as possible.
Love and friendship can be demonstrated from 6 feet away, and season’s greetings sound just as merry spoken from behind a mask.
We wish you happy, healthy holidays.