The Tucson Unified School District has a long and troubled legacy — low student achievement, mismanagement of key programs, racial segregation and uneven administrative leadership. The result has been a steady decline in enrollment. Much of this is due to TUSD’s governance; the board has been astonishingly dysfunctional for many years.
The challenge to all school board members is huge, even where the members are congenial, collaborate well and are committed to working toward common goals. To understand the issues at play between the superintendent’s office, teachers, parents, and state and federal interests/requirements demands an enormous amount of time and dedication. Curricula, budgets, discipline policies, teacher pay and benefits all demand attention.
But even with skilled and dedicated members, good governance can be impossible if the dynamics among the members is destructive.
I’ve attended several board meetings over the last few years, and have viewed videos of others. The degree of discord among the members is incredible — the public sniping and rudeness toward one another is embarrassing. It appears that certain members simply do not like others and allow their animosities to disrupt the discourse. (See govboard.tusd1.org for a schedule of board meetings and how to view videos.)
I’ve also read written commentaries by some members and have seen videos of what I would characterize as public spectacles, where particular members would accost and verbally attack others. I’m also familiar with the disgraceful performance in 2015 by then-board President Adelita Grijalva and the former Superintendent H.T. Sanchez regarding the desegregation order by the federal court, which appeared intentionally misleading to parents. U.S. District Judge David C. Bury subsequently chastised both Grijalva and Sanchez.
I believe an important first step in turning TUSD around is to vote for new board candidates. Two incumbents are running in this election. Adelita Grijalva has been on the board for 16 years and seeks a fifth term. Michael Hicks is seeking a third term. I recommend that neither be re-elected. Instead, vote for two of the three new candidates.
Being an effective school board member is hard work. I’ve been there. But working shoulder to shoulder with other members in a collegial atmosphere can be rewarding and productive. TUSD students, parents, teachers, support staff and everyone residing in the district deserve much better from our board.