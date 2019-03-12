Modern conveniences that make our lifestyle possible are commonly taken for granted as we pursue our daily activities. One of the primary sources for materials used to manufacture these modern conveniences is mining. Today’s society has become so dependent on these products, it is difficult to identify a single item we use every day that does not contain raw materials extracted from the earth. Take a moment to think about it. Products containing materials derived from mining are all around us. Without them, the standard of living we all enjoy would not be possible.
America’s leaders recognized this fact when they drafted environmental laws that govern the development of large industrial projects, like Rosemont and Resolution Copper. Regulations under which these activities are administered were never intended to prohibit development of projects that are essential for our prosperity and national security. They provide a process for stakeholders to find practical ways to protect the environment while meeting the needs of society.
Accepted for review under the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) in February 2008, the Rosemont Copper project has had countless public hearings and comprehensive reviews by local, state and federal governmental agencies. With the final approval by the Army Corps of Engineers, professionals in the private and public sectors have spent more than 1 million man-hours evaluating and analyzing virtually every aspect of this project.
Hundreds of scientific and technical reports were prepared, expanding our knowledge-base of the Santa Rita Mountains and surrounding area many fold. Wildlife and plants were extensively studied, including sensitive species like the Coleman’s coralroot, talus snail, ocelot and jaguar.
Cultural resources were identified. Extensive site characterization occurred on the physical geology, local groundwater and surface water resources, wetlands and air quality. None of this would have happened without Rosemont Copper’s financial support and the need to perform required NEPA reviews for the Environmental Impact Statement.
Over its productive life, a large copper mining operation can supply the needs of millions of consumers. However, as economic reserves at existing copper producers are depleted, development of new mining projects are necessary to meet future demand for these products.
With only 25 mining districts in the United States accounting for nearly 95.5 percent of the total U. S. historical copper production, there are only a few domestic projects currently under development that are large enough to make a significant contribution to America’s future demand for copper. The Resolution Copper project alone will supply 25 percent of our nation’s demand for copper for 40 years.
Developing America’s domestic mineral resources increases our self-reliance for raw materials used to manufacture consumer goods we use every day. Today’s mines are laboratories where professionals develop and test innovative mining practices and new technologies that reduce mining’s impact on the environment. Domestic mining-related employment opportunities preserve vital skill sets we require to remain competitive in the world marketplace.
With 13 of the top 25 domestic copper producers located in Arizona, millions of households throughout America have benefited from copper extracted from Arizona’s mines. Benefits of these projects are not limited to significant economic gains such as jobs and revenues generated over the life of a mining operation. With its long productive life and capable of being recycled, much of the copper that has been mined throughout our nation’s history is still in use. Products derived from responsible mining today will benefit future generations of Americans for many years to come.