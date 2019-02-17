In 1934, sociology professor Richard LaPiere from Stanford University published a seminal article in the academic journal Social Forces titled, “Attitudes vs. Actions.” In his article, LaPiere recounted how from 1930 to 1932 he and a young Chinese couple traveled nearly 10,000 miles across the United States to see how well they would be received by various hotels and restaurants.
During LaPiere’s time, there was a significant amount of Chinese prejudice and animosity. Because of this milieu, LaPiere decided to study how prejudicial attitudes among Americans toward Chinese people influenced discriminatory behavior. Out of the 251 hotels and restaurants they visited, 250 of them kindly received them while only one turned them away.
Mystified by how well he and the Chinese couple were cordially received, LaPiere decided to send out questionnaires asking the establishments he and the Chinese couple visited whether they would ever accept members of the Chinese race as guests at their establishments. Of the 128 that responded, 92 percent said no.
This sociological study – which has been replicated a number of times with similar results – was noteworthy because it revealed how people often hold prejudicial thoughts toward other people but may be unwilling to act on those thoughts depending on specific conditions.
With respects to LaPiere and the Chinese couple who were affably received by the various hotels and restaurants throughout their travels, the condition that prevented these businesses from having their prejudicial attitudes fully develop into discriminatory behavior, was the condition of capitalism.
In spite of the fact that pervasive prejudice and acrimony toward Chinese people existed in the United States at the time, it was ultimately the condition of capitalism that forced these prejudiced hotels and restaurants to proffer services.
If businesses want to maximize profit, they must serve every customer that comes through their doors and forgo any and all forms of discrimination. The peculiar thing about capitalism is that it does not care about discrimination, it only cares about the cash.
The reason why I bring this sociological phenomenon up for discussion, is because Arizona’s Supreme Court will soon be deciding on the case of Brush and Nib Studio – a calligraphy and custom wedding invitation business – and whether Phoenix’s anti-LGBT discrimination ordinance applies to business owners Briana Koski and Joanna Duka who declined to render services to an LGBT couple on the basis of religion.
Applying LaPiere’s study to this contemporary example, the truth is that yes, Koski and Duka are discriminating against LGBT people. To which I respond: so what? Brush and Nib Studio is not the only calligraphy and wedding invitation business in Phoenix. In fact, with a simple Google search, what buyers will quickly observe is that there are well over a dozen of these near-identical businesses.
If Koski and Duka decide to turn away good paying LGBT customers because of their religious tenets, that is their prerogative. The reality, is that another business will simply be there to take their money and proffer the desired service. As a consequence, Koski and Duka’s business will indubitably earn less profit, earn an unpleasant reputation among some Arizonans, possibly become commercially ostracized, and it may even close down due to their continued intolerance. Whatever the case, the decision should be left to Koski, Duka, and the Arizonan consumer, not the City of Phoenix.
With that in mind, as LaPiere’s study alludes to when extrapolated, it is the condition of capitalism that restrains prejudicial businesses from engaging in overtly discriminatory acts and behavior.
In the absence of capitalism, people would have no incentive to want to associate with someone they are prejudiced toward; they have nothing to gain. In a capitalist society, because they seek profit, they are forced to forgo prejudicial attitudes and concern themselves with others. In other words, they acquiesce.
And let’s be honest here, deep down, business people do not genuinely care about the well-being of customers. They are only made to care and be concerned about others because customers have money. This is true of all businesses, which is fine; businesses sell goods and services that make the lives of their customers that much better.