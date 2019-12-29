Diego Rivera: Why many support Trump, despite his bad behavior

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
A few days ago during a political rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, President Trump – while he was being contemporaneously impeached in the U.S. House of Representatives – told a crowd of supporters how he was exasperated with Rep. Debbie Dingell’s opposition to him, despite his alacrity to proffer her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, a proper memorial service.
The president then told his audience that one day she called him up and said, “It’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened. … John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down. He’d be so thrilled. Thank you so much, sir.” The president then said, “That’s OK, don’t worry about it. Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know … maybe.” The insinuation, obviously, is that Dingell’s husband is in hell, not in heaven.
This is just one recent example in what is a cornucopia of indecorous behavior and questionable gaffes that regularly emanate from the President. Detailing another occurrence, earlier this month on Twitter, for example, the president decided to capriciously mock Greta Thunberg — the internationally famed 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist with Asperger’s syndrome who became Time magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year — by tweeting, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her anger management problem …Chill Greta, chill!”
This is not exactly the kind of message that any president should be giving, especially one who’s wife – Melania Trump – has an initiative called “Be Best” in which she calls for increased online safety by encouraging children to choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion.
I can go on and enumerate more flagrant examples, but I think it is safe to say that most Americans by now are fully aware of the president’s oftentimes crude and fickle behavior. Despite these glaring improprieties, the president, somehow, is still able to maintain a tremendous amount of support among Americans.
For example, he has a 90% approval rating among Republicans and a 40% approval rating among Independents; his overall job approval average sits at around 44% – a figure that almost never fluctuates nor drops below 40%; and in recent general election polls, average figures have Trump marginally winning against Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, and only marginally losing against Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
All in all, this president, despite his immodesties, not only has the support of a large swath of Americans, but also has a decent chance of winning a second term.
With all of this in mind, I would like to answer a question that I’m sure all Trump dissenters have asked themselves: Why do so many continue to support this president despite his improprieties? Possible answers include a growing economy, low unemployment, rising wages, record stock prices and relative peace foreign and domestic.
These are all valid answers, but in my view, the real answer has more to do with the fact that Republicans are simply sick and tired of being treated like deplorables and of being branded as racist, sexists, bigots, homophobes for merely holding contrasting views.
It’s not that Republicans deeply adore him — they really don’t — it’s that they simply see him as a necessary tool and vessel for combating the Democratic Party’s own indecorous behavior, hyperbolized narratives, anti-American sentiments and wild policy proposals.
In short, many support this president not because of his brilliance, but because Democrats — particularly the party’s progressive socialist faction — are far worse. So long as Democrats continue to be indecorous themselves, Republicans will have no choice but to support a similarly indecorous politician. In the end, none of this will be good for our politics.
Diego Rivera is a conservative political writer and native Tucsonan. Contact him at diego85713@gmail.com.