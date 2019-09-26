The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
I attended the UA School of Journalism luncheon on Friday in which Christiane Amanpour was honored. At first, when professor Mort Rosenblum was talking about the slogan on her sweater, “Truth not Neutrality,” I thought, “Is this objective truth or subjective, agenda-driven ‘truth?’” When she accepted the award, it became more clear that as a journalist, when you discover the truth (as she did in Kosovo), you can’t be neutral because all sides aren’t equal.
It seems the Daily Star has determined that the truth to the TUSD sex-ed curriculum is that the opposition is fueled by anti-LGBTQ bias by hate groups.
I don’t see in your editorial that you investigated the connection between the majority of the commission members and the LGBTQ community (and TUSD board members and Planned Parenthood), nor why there are no Hispanic members on the commission?
If they truly wanted community input and involvement and not to push an agenda, that seems strange. The other thing lacking is exploring the science. The day before, there were many articles about the rallies around the world demonstrating for action on climate change. This is based on scientific data that indicates that humans are responsible for climate change; even though their solutions might be worse than the problem, you can’t deny the science.
The science is supportive of our traditionally held beliefs about human sexuality. Our gender is determined by chromosomal structure. An article from a liberal leaning source, the World Health Organization, covers the biological constructs of gender, and then leaps to social constructs, myths, mutations and syndromes to try to explain gender dysphoria. This is a real “leap of faith,” yet those of us in the faith community are ridiculed for our traditional beliefs that are backed by scientific fact.
Also, science confirms our belief that men and women are created uniquely and designed for male-to-female sex that results in reproduction. The fact that it is also pleasurable is a gift from God.
There are many options for sexual activity outside of the construct, but you can’t deny the design. And people have the freedom to be LGBTQ without persecution, but they don’t have the right to indoctrinate our children to their beliefs. Especially since science is on our side.
So, I would encourage the Star again to dig deeper and seek the truth, because as Ms. Amanpour explained to us, that is the call of a journalist.