Edward Celaya: A tale of two cities — Bisbee and San Diego — amid COVID-19

Before I get too critical, I want to be clear I had a blast in both Bisbee and San Diego. The difference I’m harping on between the two has little to do with geography, sightseeing opportunities or who had the better tacos (Santiago’s in Bisbee did, by a wide margin).

The most glaring difference had to do with how the two communities, in the face of a deepening global pandemic, approached reopening, especially with the news that both California and Arizona have seen noticeable upticks in the numbers of reported cases.

In Bisbee, no brewery, store or restaurant I saw required a face covering be worn to enter. Many had no posting in the window about expectations of social distancing, although some stores did. Most of the restaurants I ate at had workers wearing masks but did not require them of patrons.

Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoyed my time hiking the Mule Mountains, walking the winding streets and climbing the myriad staircases around Old Bisbee. Since my visit there preceded my trip out to San Diego, I had little in the way of comparison for what a well communicated public health response to reopening looked like.

At literally every bar, restaurant and retail shop I entered in San Diego, I was met with clearly posted social distancing measures and a flat-out requirement that a mask be worn to enter.