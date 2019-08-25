The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
While most K-12 students have already returned to school, Monday marks the beginning of the University of Arizona’s academic calendar. For the first time in four years, I won’t be part of the returning horde.
My journey through higher ed was a little different, but informative for freshmen and seniors alike, so let me explain.
Coming out of high school, I expected college to be the best time of my life. It was all that and more for about a semester, before I ended up dropping out. That led to my first stint in what many call the “real world.”
Like a reverse take on Tom Hanks’ “Big,” my intro to adulthood featured jobs better suited to a child’s cartoon fantasy.
After leaving the UA, I went to work in Florida and became a lifeguard for Disney World, where one of my duties included dressing as a pirate and chasing a kid around a resort to open the pool each day.
After hanging up my eye patch, I moved back to Arizona. Swim lessons and bartending followed my time as one of the Neverland Pirates, but teaching kids and adults to not throw up after drinking too much wasn’t exactly what I grew up envisioning my life to look like.
Eventually, and partially because of my experiences with those “summer jobs,” I ended up back in school, graduating with a degree and, now, a career.
But after spending nearly the last decade as an 18-to-22-year-old, I still feel the phantom butterflies and pangs all students do as school approaches.
That’s why I’m here to offer a few pieces of advice, both for returning students and for the parents who worry that their beloved son or daughter might end up as Peter Pan, never growing up.
- Pick a major that challenges you. Much is made of two extremes: being practical or finding what you love. It’s true that job prospects for some majors are better than others, and it’s equally true some well-paying jobs are tedious or just unappealing.
Instead of putting pressure on yourself to figure out which extreme appeals to you, split the difference and commit yourself to trying new and uncomfortable things. Then, challenge yourself to see them through. By doing this, you improve your work ethic and find out if something is or isn’t for you. Appreciation for a job or task isn’t often instant, and love for anything should be earned, not just expected.
- Get off campus. You’ll learn so much in class. You’ll learn even more exploring Tucson, Southern Arizona and even the ’hood you live in.
Do your homework, obviously, but make time to check out a movie at the Loft, a concert at the Rialto, a Sonoran Dog at BK’s or a hike at Sabino Canyon. Don’t just go to school at the UA — go to school and embrace the Tucson community.
• Don’t give up. There will be times you won’t get the grade you want, or times you bomb a test you studied all week for, or times you break up with a significant other. In the worst of those times, you’ll question what you’re doing and who you are.
Don’t give up on yourself.
- Parents, relax. This is the hardest thing for any parent to do. College is looked at in our society as the beginning of adulthood, and with that comes higher expectations and responsibility.
If your student makes a mistake or fail a class, remember it isn’t the end of the world, and what might have been scorned or punished at home would best be left for your child to deal with themselves or with professors.
Trust that your upbringing will lead them to the wise decisions you’d want them to make, and if it doesn’t right away, have patience in the person your student is becoming.
There will be points you might disagree with your child’s decisions, or the route in life they’ve chosen to take.
They may even challenge you and what you believe in. Don’t give up on them.
In the end, there isn’t a secret sauce to finally finishing school and becoming an adult.
It’s not found in some study technique or in fanatical insistence on graduating with a certain GPA on a certain time frame.
College is a time for having fun, and at the same time, for finding out what you’d like to take seriously for the rest of your life. Just make sure not to get stuck in Neverland. Bear Down, and good luck.