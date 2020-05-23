Edward Celaya: Dating, in the time of coronavirus

Once you’re able to make it past the initial awkward texting phase that includes a hashing out of where you grew up, why you majored in journalism and why you actually love living in Tucson and get to know the person you match with, the hard part comes: figuring out how to meet up for a first date.

First dates are already tricky without having to consider state and federal guidelines saying you shouldn’t even be talking to strangers right now. But we humans are a clever bunch. Leave it to millennials and Gen Zers to find a way to eliminate face-to-face interaction while still being able to hang out.

Many, counting myself, have taken to the unheard-of-three-months-ago-but-now-ubiquitous video chat app Zoom to meet our matches. The dates play out much like the video meetings many are familiar with now, with the same occasional delays and glitches in audio, but without the hassle of having to pass your alcoholic beverage off with a coffee mug.

While not the ideal forum for meeting anyone, my first and only social-distanced date did go well enough to warrant a second, in-person meeting. Exactly when that will happen, or what the young lady saw in me, is still in question.