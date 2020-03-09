Edward Celaya: Festival of Books cancellation a sad, but necessary decision

For their part, organizers had anticipated concerns of potential attendees and were making contingency plans for a "touch-free" event, where authors would refrain from handshakes and other audience interactions and additional hand-sanitizing stations were planned for the festival’s food course

But with the announcement over the weekend of two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in neighboring Pinal County, as well as new cases popping up around the country seemingly hourly, circumstances dictated a more drastic decision.

Undoubtedly, this means a significant hit to Tucson and Pima County’s economy. Even more disheartening is the economic loss to all the workers and gig-contractors who depend on the event for a hardy paycheck.

I should know: for the last four years I’ve bartended the author’s welcome dinner, held the Friday before the festival begins. I’ve got a career now, but the catering company I continue to work for part-time will experience a financial hit.