Edward Celaya: 'Joker' Oscar nods are a laugh, the film's message isn't

The film’s slow-burn culminates in the next-to-last scene, where Arthur shoots a late-night TV host, played by De Niro, who humiliated him earlier by playing a clip of Arthur bombing during a stand-up set.

After killing De Niro’s character on live TV, Arthur is taken into custody. But as he is being taken away in a police car, a mob of people in clown masks inspired by Arthur’s killings wrests him away, and Arthur stands triumphantly as a huge crowd of gathered “jokers” cheers, finally validating his existence and those of all the other “clowns” in society.

Read that again, and forget for a second whether the story is supposed to be told be a reliable narrator or not. A mentally ill character begins to stalk and murder and is depicted as laudable or even a revolutionary figure, something he revels in. The real-world parallels to this are striking.

Read over the delusions of grandeur expressed by recent killers in Christchurch, New Zealand, and El Paso and you’ll find evidence of similar mindsets.

Arthur also only receives anything resembling positive acknowledgment and validation in scenes where he has just done something violent, and again, the audience is meant to decipher whether that validation is real or not.