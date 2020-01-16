Edward Celaya: 'Joker' Oscar nods are a laugh, the film's message isn't

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
**Spoiler Warning**
This column include's spoilers.
Last week saw the release of Academy Award nominees, and prominent among them, receiving 11 individual award nominations was 2019’s most controversial film, “Joker.” If only its overall message weren’t a joke.
Directed by Best Director nominee Todd Phillips, “Joker” stars a gaunt but spectacular Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, the man who would become Gotham’s Clown Prince. This Joker isn’t looking for laughs, just recognition — which ends up being much more terrifying.
While the acting by Phoenix, Frances Conroy and Robert De Niro is top-notch, and the cinematography (which is also up for an Oscar) and camera work created a feel of Gotham-come-New York City, circa 1983, the film just doesn’t work.
Simply put, the films' depiction of its mentally ill subject veers from empathetic to irresponsible.
This isn’t a comic book movie in the vein of Marvel’s CGI moneymakers, or even Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.” “Joker” owes more to early Martin Scorsese films like “Taxi Driver” and “The King of Comedy” than it does “The Avengers.”
In other words, it’s asking to be seen through the lense of reality, not as some Caped Crusader cartoon.
The film centers around a scene where Arthur, dressed in his clown outfit after being fired, gets mugged by three Wall Street-types. In a fit of rage, he retaliates by using a newly acquired pistol to kill the men.
The violence itself isn’t the issue, although it can be graphic and brutal. Where the film misses wildly are how the consequences to Arthur’s actions are portrayed.
As reports of the killing circulate in the news, the act seems to galvanize the citizens of Gotham to begin a rebellion.
Batman’s dad, Thomas Wayne, exacerbates things by calling people who would sympathize with the killings “clowns.”
People begin to wear clown masks to protests at city functions. In one scene, Arthur watches a car pass by and one occupant, donning a clown mask, seems to see him. Arthur responds with a smile, as if being acknowledged for the first time in his life.
At this point, it should be noted that an earlier scene establishes Arthur having a whole relationship with a woman in his apartment building that is later revealed to be imagined.
This is intended to create doubt and make the audience question what’s really happening. Are these the delusions of a severely mentally ill man, or the actual real-life happenings playing out in real time?
The film’s slow-burn culminates in the next-to-last scene, where Arthur shoots a late-night TV host, played by De Niro, who humiliated him earlier by playing a clip of Arthur bombing during a stand-up set.
After killing De Niro’s character on live TV, Arthur is taken into custody. But as he is being taken away in a police car, a mob of people in clown masks inspired by Arthur’s killings wrests him away, and Arthur stands triumphantly as a huge crowd of gathered “jokers” cheers, finally validating his existence and those of all the other “clowns” in society.
Read that again, and forget for a second whether the story is supposed to be told be a reliable narrator or not. A mentally ill character begins to stalk and murder and is depicted as laudable or even a revolutionary figure, something he revels in. The real-world parallels to this are striking.
Read over the delusions of grandeur expressed by recent killers in Christchurch, New Zealand, and El Paso and you’ll find evidence of similar mindsets.
Arthur also only receives anything resembling positive acknowledgment and validation in scenes where he has just done something violent, and again, the audience is meant to decipher whether that validation is real or not.
Blurring those lines and ending with a glorification of murderer-as-societal-hero is the exact scenario that real-life killers wished would have played out for them. In the case of the Charleston Church shooter, that was his explicit intent.
In the real world, Arthur Fleck’s are not met with adoring crowds of like-minded sympathizers, but the grisly reality of their crimes: ended and ruined lives, destroyed psyches and scars that won’t heal, and their own death or demise. To skip over these consequences, too, is irresponsible.
For its faults, “Joker” is not all bad. It raises tough questions about how we should approach treating mental illness, both as individuals and as a society. Accusations that it might inspire future lone wolves are overblown.
Still, the film straddles a disturbing line between depicting mental illness and sympathizing with those who might commit similar heinous acts. And in an America that averages more than one mass shooting a day, that’s no laughing matter.
Edward Celaya is the opinion writer (and apparently film critic, as well) here at the Arizona Daily Star.