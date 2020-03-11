Edward Celaya's opinion: Festival of Books cancellation a sad, but necessary decision

“Watch out for your elders,” Elías said. “Let me repeat that, watch out for our elders. The people with chronic health decisions are at the most risk.”

That was backed up by Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who, during a press briefing Monday morning, encouraged people “age 60 to 65” to avoid non-essential travel, large crowds and “high-touch” public surfaces. In other words, the Tucson Festival of Books.

Although by no means is TFOB exclusively an event for more mature adults, the heart and soul of the events attendees and volunteer corp falls squarely within the age-range for which the CDC recommends extra caution.

In addition, even though early indications are that deaths from COVID-19 are markedly lower among younger, healthy people, the virus can be carried by those without severe symptoms out into the wider public.

Imagine that the event went off and at this time next week the public learned an attendee or two had tested positive for the virus. There would be a public outcry from all corners asking why the event wasn’t canceled, with a mad rush to track where the infected individual(s) went and who they interacted with.