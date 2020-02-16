Edward Celaya: Tweet makes waves, but solutions to homelessness and healthy parks complicated

“I can tell you I have been to talks where houseless people have been there, talks on this in particular, and police officers have also been there,” she said. “And I can tell you that houseless people do not feel that police officers are in any way helping them.”

Common ground

Gradually, the culture of Amphi Neighborhood Park began to change. By addressing the layered, and sometimes competing, interests of the parks’ different constituencies, real progress was made.

Last Halloween, the neighborhood around Amphi turned out for an event held by TPD that included donated costumes, face painting and a movie in the park.

“It was really nice, some of the people that came out and yelled at us at first in late August were there for the Halloween movie, and they said things like, ‘we’ve never seen anything like this,’” Wakefield said.

Wakefield is optimistic that the improvement seen at Amphi can be replicated at bigger, more frequented city parks.

While she disagrees with the approach being taken by law enforcement and the city, Haynes-Livier is also optimistic.