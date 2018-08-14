“History doesn’t repeat itself but it often rhymes.” —Mark Twain
Consent of the governed is a foundational constitutional principle that is supported by the values of equality and self-government. Equality states that citizens must be treated fairly. Self-government states that citizens must have a voice in deciding how government operates. America is considered a beacon of democracy due to it’s principles and values.
America has frequently failed to meet its principles and values. Disenfranchisement between Reconstruction and 1965 prevented blacks from voting. Direct and indirect forms of disenfranchisement included violence, poll taxes, the Grandfather Clause, gerrymandering and the white primary. The Supreme Court facilitated disenfranchisement by failing to enforce federal laws and the 14th (citizenship, legal rights) and 15th (voting rights) amendments.
Blacks in the South were disenfranchised because they were considered threats to white political control. This led W.E.B. DuBois to posit that “the problem of the 20th century is the problem of the color line.” The color line is shifting in the 21st century, and DuBois’ dictum also applies to Hispanics.
Whites are dying faster than they’re being born in 26 states, including Arizona. Harvard political scientist Ryan Enos found that whites were more likely to support Donald Trump in areas with the highest Hispanic growth rates. Politicians exploit white insecurity by pushing electoral measures (gerrymandering, voter identification, voter purges) that disenfranchise Hispanics. America is changing and some whites see Hispanics as a looming existential threat.
The Constitution grants each state two U.S. Senate seats regardless as to size. This provision favors small states. Wyoming has two Senate seats and 879,000 residents, the average state has two seats and 6.5 million residents. California has two seats and 39.5 million residents. Ian Millhiser notes that “California has 68 times as many people as Wyoming and six times the population for the average size state”. This means California constituents are 83 percent less important than voters from the average state and Wyoming constituents matter 10 times more than voters in the average state.
Two-Thirds of Hispanics reside in the five large states of California, Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois. There are 15.2 million Hispanic constituents in California alone and 15.7 million total constituents in the nation’s 10 whitest states. The 15.2 million Hispanics in California help elect two senators, while the 15.7 million total constituents in the 10 whitest states elect 20 senators. Four of the 10 whitest states (North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming) have populations of less than 1 million and four (Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, West Virginia) have populations of less than 2 million.
Hispanics are underrepresented because they are concentrated in large states. Political scientist Michael Ettinger notes that the average white voter counts as nearly 1.7 Hispanic voters. Small states are more rural, white, male and conservative. Large states are more urban, diverse, female and liberal.
Norm Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute states that by 2040, “Seventy percent of Americans will live in 15 states. Meaning 30 percent (of the population) will choose 70 senators. And the 30 percent will be older, whiter, more rural and more male than the 70 percent.”
Disenfranchisement and geographical bias combine to reduce Hispanic influence in elections and over government. Small, overrepresented states play an outsize role in policymaking and selecting members of the Supreme Court. At some point these trends might have an impact on the perceived legitimacy of the political system. The paradox is that America is more democratic and tolerant during a period of political disequilibrium.