Edward Thompson III's opinion: Trump and his use of myth

Some say President Trump is evil. Trump is transactional and devoid of empathy but he is not evil. Tyrants like Saddam Hussein are evil because they wantonly murder innocents.
Tyrants kill because they operate free of an independent legislature and judiciary. Citizen movements are nonexistent, elections are rigged, political parties are weak and the press intimidated. This doesn’t apply here. Largely, American presidents work with Congress, obey judicial decisions, abide by the Constitution and seek citizen approval.
Saddam was both savage and immoral. Trump lacks these faults, but his policies toward innocents are cruel and amoral. He moved U.S. forces away from protecting Syrian women and children to guard oil fields. This raises the specter of ethnic cleansing in 2020. Similarly, his treatment of Central American children caused premature deaths and mass trauma.
Americans elected Trump to lead the world’s most powerful nation. Accordingly, his egregious policies are our policies. They are legitimately and normally vetted through Congress, the courts, government agencies and the military. He enjoys virtually unanimous support from Congressional Republicans, 40% of the electorate and 85% of registered Republicans. Trump does not walk alone.
Academics suggested the German character was responsible for fascism’s rise. Are Americans responsible for Trumpism? How did we reach a point where questions about America’s character merit consideration?
Two myths helped us reach this point. First, during the campaign, Trump distorted actual problems faced by “disadvantaged” noncollege white males and demonized “undeserving” African Americans and women. This added white men to his base and secured narrow victories in the Midwest.
Then, Trump portrayed himself as a revanchist savior who could return manufacturing jobs and King Coal. He suggested government decisions unfairly helped blacks and women jump ahead in line. He promised to reverse sociocultural changes that reduced the status of white males.
White males have always been America’s most privileged demographic. In 1960, white male factory workers with high school degrees earned more than managerial-professional blacks and women with college degrees. Stephen Rose notes that the 2014 salaries of white males were considerably higher than those for comparably educated blacks and women.
The needs of the new economy are eroding white male privilege. Noncollege males are experiencing a decline in factory jobs and wages. Professional-managerial jobs are supplanting factory jobs as the path to middle-class status. Professional males “earned 62% more than factory workers in 1960 and 132% more in 2014.” Upper-class groups earned 30% of all income in 1979 and 61% in 2014.
The college rate for African Americans increased from 3% in 1960 to 24% in 2014. In 1960, 89% of men and 39% of women were in the labor force. By 2014 “the employment-to-population ratio for … women rose to 64% and fell to 73%” for men. Noncollege educated white males are retiring or dropping entirely out of the job market. Educated blacks, women and upper-class groups are increasingly competitive. The new economy has flaws but its emphasis on education enhances our national competitiveness.
The concept of “relative deprivation” suggests why privileged white males are aggrieved. White males consider themselves deprived in relation to previous generations. Previous generations with a high school diploma or GED qualified for high-paying, high-status jobs.
A well-read empathic leader might ask: Why, in a booming economy, are Americans competing for smaller shares of a shrinking distribution pie? How can we deliver a quality 21st century education to everyone?
Edward Thompson III is a retired executive vice president, provost and professor of Political Science. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona and Howard University.